Protestors gather at Wisconsin State Capitol for ‘Not My President’s Day’ demonstration

Protesters gathered at the Wisconsin State Capitol this President’s Day at noon despite the cold temperatures to voice their concerns about President Trump’s policies and voice support for individual rights — especially those of marginalized communities.

“An injury to one, an injury to all,” demonstrators chanted along the square.

Protestors paraded signs with “GOP: stop this coup,” and “America is supposed to fight fascism, not support it,” written on them about the area.

Some marched the perimeter of the capitol square, while others gathered on the steps or near them to distribute hand warmers and supplies for those involved.

Protesters made the symbolic choice to protest on President’s Day to show their lack of support for President Trump and the new administration.

Among protesters was 94-year-old Madge Robertson, who attended with four generations of her family including herself, her son, her granddaughter and her great-granddaughter.

Robertson said her husband was a veteran who almost died during the war. Her granddaughter, Jennifer Meyer, shared a similar sentiment.

“I am protesting to save our democracy, anti-hate, humanitarian rights — so, so, many things,” Meyer said. “My grandpa fought in World War II. He took great pride in his country and fought for our freedoms. So we need to fight to keep them.”

When asked about policy concerns, Meyer voiced her opinion on abortion, women’s rights and LGBTQ+ rights.

Meyer voiced women’s rights as being personally important to her and said she protested on behalf of her daughter.

“I don’t want to see them [marginalized people] lose their freedoms,” Meyer said. “Civil rights and human rights are my biggest passions. We are all human … no one human is better than another.”

When asked why they protest, Robertson said they want to rebuild the country.

Meyer hopes that their protest would help others gain the courage to speak out.

The protest finished around 2 p.m. after several activists shared their views on this year’s President’s Day under the current presidential administration.

This demonstration was one of many that took place in the country today — Houston’s City Hall and the United States Capitol building in Washington D.C., among others, saw large protests Monday morning.

Protesters expressed concern over Trump’s executive orders and other politics, specifically those regarding immigration and changes relating to LGBTQ+ rights.

The event was peaceful. Participants emphasized their goal that this effort would foster more public discussion for the policy issues they felt strongly toward.

“We’re using our voice because that’s really what we have right now,” Meyer said.