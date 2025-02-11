Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Madison Rhodes-Conway, city alders introduce housing package

“It’ll free up spaces in the downtown area as well, which then frees up space for students,” District 8 Alder MGR says
by Ayesha Yousef
February 11, 2025
Mia Homan
A “now renting” sign located on N Henry Street. October 12, 2024.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, alongside a group of the city’s alders, has introduced a package of changes to be made in hopes of diversifying and creating more types of housing, according to a City of Madison press release.

According to the City of Madison, these changes create flexibility for homeowners looking to modify and construct homes.

The package also aims to remove obstacles for residential infill projects, which construct homes on vacant properties.

Finally, the city hopes to make the demolition process more efficient for non-historic buildings, according to the release.

This is Madison’s most recent ordinance change package to address housing issues.

While this set of changes would allow for more flexibility in modifying properties and increase construction efficiency, past packages have allowed for an increase in housing creation.

One of the proposed changes is allowing Accessory Dwelling Units to be up to 1000 square feet.

These units are small, independent homes that are either attached to a single household or detached but still on a single family’s property that may be rented out.

This proposal would allow for property space to be maximized, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Alder MGR Govindarajan, who is working closely with this project, explains that this package will eliminate requirements that make development slower.

“The goal is to be able to build faster, build more, and then make it easier to build,”  MGR said.

The package was introduced at a Common Council meeting Jan. 14 and is likely to be heard at a committee meeting soon after which it will return to a Common Council meeting Feb. 28 for voting, MGR said.

This voting session will decide which ordinances will be implemented following the meeting, he said.

The alder also says that this package will directly help the suburbs of Madison, farther from downtown.

But, if housing outside of the downtown area becomes more available, people are more likely to move.

“It’ll free up spaces in the downtown area as well, which then frees up space for students,” MGR said.

The city is actively working on affordable housing for students. Two years ago, rent increased by 8.5% for students, whereas this year has only increased by 3.5%, MGR said.

It is projected to increase by a lesser percentage in the next year, according to MGR.

This proposed housing package has the opportunity to expand and maximize housing in Madison.

Though its short-term effects may correlate with the suburbs of Madison, an increase in available housing outside of Madison’s downtown may open up space for students near campus in the long run.

