Local Madison business featured in Super Bowl ad

Wisconsin Cheese Mart, a State Street business, was featured in Sunday night’s Google Gemini Super Bowl LIX commercial.

Google Gemini’s “50 States, 50 Stories” campaign highlights businesses across the nation to inspire creative ways to use artificial intelligence.

Wisconsin Cheese Mart in Madison was featured during Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles as a local staple in Wisconsin’s culture.

The Wisconsin Cheese Mart, with two locations in Madison and Milwaukee, showcases Wisconsin’s dairy culture.

Owner of Wisconsin Cheese Mart Ken McNulty shared his experience working with Google artificial intelligence tool, Gemini, to create a memorable Super Bowl commercial.

The team worked six days straight Monday through Saturday and then shot the commercial on Sunday during the holiday season.

“It was quite an exhausting week, but it was definitely worth it,” McNulty said. “Obviously, the results have been tremendous so far.”

The commercial was shot during Wisconsin Cheese Mart’s busiest week of the business year, which initially was overwhelming, McNulty said.

The local business first interacted with Google in 2017 when it was chosen as Wisconsin’s business of the year, according to McNulty.

This led to the partnership between Wisconsin Cheese Mart and Google’s Gemini AI. Google wanted to showcase how local businesses leverage the Google Gemini features, according to McNulty.

“I’m a horrible writer,” McNulty said. “My grammar and my spelling is horrendous. So Google AI puts it all together. In addition, it does the research for our products… it researches the origin of them, their popularity, how they’re related to each other.”

As an avid user of Google Gemini’s AI features, McNulty uses the technology to help support and drive sales for Wisconsin Cheese Mart’s Madison and Milwaukee locations.

This Google Gemini commercial showcased small businesses that would otherwise not be nationally televised at a large-scale event like the Super Bowl.

Wisconsin dairy farmers, creameries and sellers were ecstatic to hear of this opportunity, according to McNulty.

“Not only was it us, but we also have a bunch of partners that were really ecstatic about the commercial too,” McNulty said. “Henning’s Cheese was really ecstatic, along with Carr Valley and Pine River — all of these other creameries basically go hand in hand.”

This commercial was not only representative of Wisconsin Cheese Mart, but it also represented the work of dairy farmers and creameries across the state, McNulty said.

McNulty said he feels honored to have had the opportunity to represent Wisconsin in the “50 States, 50 Stories” campaign.

McNulty hopes that this Super Bowl commercial will drive sales and allow the business to branch out to other local creameries across the state.

He hopes that through Google AI’s showcase of his business, Wisconsin Cheese Mart will become a nationally recognized brand.