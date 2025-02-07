End of an era: Hong Kong Cafe owners put Madison landmark up for sale

For decades, Madison’s Hong Kong Cafe has been a cornerstone of Madison’s Greenbush neighborhood, offering authentic Chinese cuisine, warm hospitality and a gathering place for locals, according to Channel 3000.

But now, the future of the restaurant is unknown. The owners made the difficult decision to put Hong Kong Cafe up for sale, cemented by the lingering financial and operational struggles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, including an increase in food delivery app purchases and an increase in property taxes, according to Channel 3000. The building was listed in December 2024.

The restaurant, owned by a group of siblings, has become more than just a place to grab a meal — it has been a living archive of community memories, with framed newspaper articles and heartfelt letters from customers lining its entrance, according to Channel 3000.

Advertisements

The entire property is priced at $4.8 million, including the storefront, business, inventory and the two apartments above the restaurant, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

According to the owners, they are open to selling either just the property or the restaurant itself, depending on potential buyers, but no offers have been made yet.

Perry Leung, one of the owners of Hong Kong Cafe, reflected on the memories he and his family have made in the restaurant industry.

“We’re from Hong Kong, and before we opened this restaurant my family worked for other Chinese restaurants,” Leung said. “We’ve been running this restaurant for 34 years. I don’t know any other Chinese restaurants that have a background like this one.”

Leung said he hopes to keep the restaurant open up until the property is sold, and is uncertain about how much longer the business and space will operate.

The news has struck an emotional chord with longtime customers and Greenbush residents. Many recall Hong Kong Cafe not only for its food but for its role in the community — its consistent presence in Madison’s dining scene made it a go-to for locals craving classic Chinese dishes, according to Channel 3000.

A regular customer, Tony, shared his disappointment about the restaurant closing. Tony said the restaurant was a significant asset to the community, especially because it is family-owned and operated.

“I wonder what I’m going to do when the restaurant closes,” Tony said.

Hong Kong Cafe’s struggles mirror those of many family-owned restaurants that have faced difficulties adapting to post-pandemic realities, according to City National Bank.

The pandemic disrupted supply chains, changed dining habits and put financial strain on small businesses across the country, according to City National Bank.

Despite the owners’ best efforts to persevere through the challenges, the long-term effects have made it difficult to sustain the business, Leung said.

Gallery • 6 Photos Lizzy Larson Hong Kong Cafe customer feeds lion a red envelope, a tradition for good luck on Chinese New Years. February 2, 2025.

For now, long-time patrons savor each visit, unsure of how much longer they will be able to enjoy their favorite dishes in the same familiar space, according to Channel 3000.

Leung said the restaurant is known for its fresh ingredients and high-quality dishes.

“We use the best ingredients to cook, that’s why our prices are a little higher,” Leung said. “Everything is homemade.”

Many in the community have expressed concerns about what will happen if the property is bought and redeveloped into something entirely different, according to Leung.

Gentrification in Madison has been a growing concern as more long-standing businesses, particularly those owned by immigrant families, struggle to keep up with rising rents and changing demographics. The loss of a place like Hong Kong Cafe represents more than just the closing of a restaurant — it signifies a shift in the fabric of the community, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Tony also mentioned the possibility of finding a buyer for the restaurant to continue the tradition.

“If a buyer is found who wishes to maintain the restaurant’s legacy, the transition could be smoother,” Tony said.

But, other community members worry a new owner may not have the same commitment to authenticity and community engagement the current owners have maintained for many years, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

For now, Madison residents are cherishing their final meals at Hong Kong Cafe and reflecting on its role in the city’s cultural and culinary landscape, according to Channel 3000.

Leung reflected on the restaurant’s long-standing role in the Madison community.

“The restaurant has been a place where generations of families have celebrated birthdays, shared meals after long days and found comfort in our menu items,” Leung said.

Whether or not Hong Kong Cafe continues in its current form, its impact on the community is undeniable, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. While the future remains uncertain, the legacy of Hong Kong will undoubtedly live on in the memories of its loyal customers.

As Madison continues to grow and change, the fate of Hong Kong Cafe serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by small, family-owned businesses and the importance of preserving local history, according to Channel 3000.