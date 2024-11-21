Health officials spread awareness of antibiotic resistance amid respiratory virus season

As Wisconsin enters the respiratory virus season, health officials are urging the public to be aware of the growing threat of antibiotic resistance, according to WKOW.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is highlighting the importance of using antibiotics wisely and being mindful of their potential impact on public health.

DHS Antibiotic Stewardship Coordinator Dr. Lindsay Taylor said that antibiotic resistance happens when bacteria and fungi evolve to withstand drugs that previously worked against them.

“Antimicrobial resistance happens when bacteria and fungi, which cause infections, develop the ability to resist the drugs we use to treat them,” Taylor said. “This means our antibiotics become less effective, which poses a significant health threat.”

Antibiotic resistance is made more dangerous by its occuring on a molecular level, Taylor said. Taylor said the mechanisms by which bacteria and fungi can outsmart medications are diverse, posing a challenge from a treatment perspective.

In the U.S., antimicrobial resistance is responsible for approximately 35,000 deaths annually, she said. But, the impact goes beyond lives lost — antibiotics are essential for preventing infections during surgeries and other medical procedures, according to Taylor.

“When common antibiotics no longer work against resistant bacteria, patients often need longer courses of treatment, which can lead to increased side effects, such as Clostridium difficile infection, causing severe diarrhea, dehydration and even kidney injury,” Dr. Taylor said.

Taylor said the public should understand that overusing or misusing antibiotics only accelerates the development of resistance.

According to Taylor, it’s crucial that antibiotics are used wisely. Overusing or misusing antibiotics only increases the chance that bacteria will become resistant, making the antibiotic resistance worse, she said.

The Viral Prescription Pad from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is a tool designed to help healthcare providers guide patients through the management of viral respiratory infections, such as colds, flu, and COVID-19.

By recommending symptom relief strategies like rest, hydration and over-the-counter pain medications, the Viral Prescription Pad aims to reduce unnecessary antibiotic prescriptions, according to Dr. Taylor.

As we head into the colder months, it’s important for the public to understand that not every illness requires an antibiotic, Taylor said.

“If you have a viral infection, antibiotics won’t help, and asking for them can do more harm than good,” Dr. Taylor said. Instead, focus on alternative treatments that can ease symptoms and help manage your health in a safer, more effective way, she said.