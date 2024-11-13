Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

Madison Office of the Independent Police Monitor avoids budget cuts

Amendment shifts funds from police department to support civilian oversight, aiming to enhance accountability
by Patricia Clark
November 13, 2024
Archival photo of the Isthmus. May 3, 2016
Saturn Science Conference/UW
Archival photo of the Isthmus. May 3, 2016

The Madison Common Council voted Tuesday evening to pass an amendment to the city’s 2025 executive operating budget which prevents funding cuts from being made to the Office of the Independent Police Monitor, District 8 Alder MGR Govindarajan said.

Alders started the meeting by hearing from community members about the potential effects of the budget cuts on Madison’s Police Civilian Oversight Board, which works with and oversees the Office of the Independent Police Monitor, MGR said.

The Office of the Independent Police Monitor provides non-governmental oversight of the Madison Police Department, MGR said.

Advertisements

“It’s not done by elected officials, it’s not done by police officers, it’s done pretty much by the people affected by the police,” MGR said. 

The office, along with the Police Civilian Oversight Board, reviews and makes recommendations toward the Madison’s Police disciplines, use of force and other various police activities, according to the City of Madison website.

The 2025 budget proposed to cut one position and other various costs from the Office of the Independent Police Monitor, MGR said. 

The budget cuts were proposed due to concerns surrounding the office’s efficiency, MGR said.

“In three to four years they only opened up their complaint form, like if you want to complain about a police officer, they only opened that up two weeks ago,” MGR said.

To prevent these cuts from being made, alders came together to create an amendment to the originally proposed budget, MGR said.

This amendment proposed to move some funding from the Police Department, as well as any other money left over in the budget towards supporting the Office of Independent Police Monitor, MGR said.

MGR said he voted in favor of the budget proposal, which passed the council by a 15-5 margin.

“I’ve basically come to the conclusion that if the question is providing some leniency to better serve marginalized folks in our community…I think I’m okay with providing that additional funding,” MGR said. 

Although the amendment prevented budget cuts to the office from being enacted, MGR said he believes it is still the council’s responsibility to hold it accountable to specific goals set by the council.

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in City of Madison
A student walks up the hill at Camp Randall Veteran Park. April 23, 2024.
A new path for funding local green spaces: Madison Alders propose charging parking fees at city parks
The Wisconsin State Capitol. November 7, 2024.
District 8 Alder talks gun violence in Madison
The Wisconsin State Capitol. November 7, 2024.
Madison’s housing strategy report addresses students, affordable housing crisis
Crowds wait to begin the race. November 10, 2024.
Madison Marathon brings over 7,000 runners together, supports charities
Chocolate Peanut Butter flavor at Babcock Dairy. November 7, 2024.
Babcock Dairy recalls ice cream due to labeling error, risk of allergic reactions
Saxony Apartments. November 6, 2024.
The Hub, The James, oLiv developer eyes Saxony Apartments for luxury revamp
More in News
Medical Masks set out at University Health Services. February 7, 2024.
UW Health to reinstate annual masking requirements amid rising respiratory illnesses
Eric Hovde speaking at ACCA event. October 29th, 2024
Eric Hovde admits he lost election, but refuses to concede
Bascom Hill. October 10, 2024.
Sexual assault reported at UW west campus student residence
Camp Randall. November 12, 2024.
Badger football senior advisor Jack Del Rio resigns after drunk driving incident
A photo of Bascom Hall. October 4, 2024.
$15 million grant toward UW’s RISE initiative will encourage human investment in AI
UW Health, November 4, 2024.
Wisconsin hospital, clinic closures impact UW medical students
Donate to The Badger Herald