Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

MoveOn’s Scoop the Vote Tour to campaign for Harris-Walz in Madison

MoveOn mobilization and events director expects enthusiastic response from Madison student body, emphasizes their role in upcoming election
by Anja Breiehagen
October 3, 2024
Emily Kriner-Woodworth

MoveOn, a public policy advocacy group and political action committee, is hosting a “Scoop the Vote” tour that will be stopping on State Street Mall in Madison Oct. 5, at 3 p.m., according to the moveon website

The event will include a rally to support the Harris-Walz campaign, an ice cream truck, resources to check voter registration and opportunities for students to connect with MoveOn members, according to David Sievers, mobilization and events director at MoveOn. 

Sievers said the tour was originally conceptualized by MoveOn and Ben & Jerry’s co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield. Sievers also emphasized the shared values between the groups, saying that both groups aim to protect democracy, which they believe can be achieved through electing progressive officials. 

Advertisements

Sievers said the tour will visit more than 20 cities in the swing states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada, adding that it has so far been a great success, with enthusiastic participation and a strong turnout at each of their previous stops. He expects an energetic response from the Madison community too, especially from young voters, who he says play an important role in the upcoming election. 

Ty Schanhofer, volunteer coordinator for the UW-Madison College Democrats, praised this campaign as an effective way to make politics accessible and draw in a wider audience within the Madison community. 

“Over these last couple election cycles, we’ve [UW students] been recognized for our voter turnout, and that’s something we’re very proud of, and something we want to build on,” Schanhofer said. “That’s obviously the centerpiece to the whole ‘Scoop Up the Vote’ campaign and I think it’s such a great thing.”

MoveOn is also partnering with Cohen and Greenfield to raffle off free, limited-edition pints of Ben’s Best “Kamala’s Coconut Jubilee” ice cream as a part of the tour, according to MoveOn’s website

The flavor is a nod to the “you think you just fell out of a coconut tree?” memes, according to Sievers. The Harris-Walz campaign’s social media content plays off of many Gen Z-style memes and pop culture references, which can be influential in garnering the support of young voters.

Event attendees can enter to win a pint of the limited edition flavor at each tour stop or online, and pints will be shipped to winners after the tour concludes, according to Sievers.

Sievers highlighted the significance of infusing joy into politics by organizing community events and, naturally, serving ice cream. Both Sievers and Schanhofer recognize that while campaigns must address the serious issues at play in the upcoming election, they should also strive to engage a broad range of voters through enjoyable events and initiatives.

“To have something like voting and engaging with political issues be so accessible through these means, and through ice cream, is super cool,” Schanhofer said. “I think that can only mean good things, because the more people that vote, the better.”

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in City of Madison
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway hosted a roundtable for student journalists on Thursday, September 19, 2024.
Mayor Rhodes-Conway announces 2025 city budget, Capital Improvement Plan
A candle display as seen inside the store Every Bitch Needs a Scrunchie. September 26, 2024.
Madison celebrates National Women’s Small Business Month
US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at the Orpheum Theatre. September 27, 2024.
‘Wisconsin is the front line of the fight on reproductive rights’: AOC speaks at reproductive freedom rally in Madison
The Badger Herald archival photo of a police car on State Street. March 8, 2024.
Father and son attacked at downtown Madison bar
Protesters Rally in Solidarity with Lebanon at Madison Capitol Sept. 24, 2024.
Madison Protesters rally in solidarity with Lebanon
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway hosted a roundtable for student journalists. September 19, 2024.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway talks affordable housing, budget deficit, gun safety at student media roundtable
Donate to The Badger Herald