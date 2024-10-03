MoveOn’s Scoop the Vote Tour to campaign for Harris-Walz in Madison

MoveOn, a public policy advocacy group and political action committee, is hosting a “Scoop the Vote” tour that will be stopping on State Street Mall in Madison Oct. 5, at 3 p.m., according to the moveon website.

The event will include a rally to support the Harris-Walz campaign, an ice cream truck, resources to check voter registration and opportunities for students to connect with MoveOn members, according to David Sievers, mobilization and events director at MoveOn.

Sievers said the tour was originally conceptualized by MoveOn and Ben & Jerry’s co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield. Sievers also emphasized the shared values between the groups, saying that both groups aim to protect democracy, which they believe can be achieved through electing progressive officials.

Sievers said the tour will visit more than 20 cities in the swing states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada, adding that it has so far been a great success, with enthusiastic participation and a strong turnout at each of their previous stops. He expects an energetic response from the Madison community too, especially from young voters, who he says play an important role in the upcoming election.

Ty Schanhofer, volunteer coordinator for the UW-Madison College Democrats, praised this campaign as an effective way to make politics accessible and draw in a wider audience within the Madison community.

“Over these last couple election cycles, we’ve [UW students] been recognized for our voter turnout, and that’s something we’re very proud of, and something we want to build on,” Schanhofer said. “That’s obviously the centerpiece to the whole ‘Scoop Up the Vote’ campaign and I think it’s such a great thing.”

MoveOn is also partnering with Cohen and Greenfield to raffle off free, limited-edition pints of Ben’s Best “Kamala’s Coconut Jubilee” ice cream as a part of the tour, according to MoveOn’s website.

The flavor is a nod to the “you think you just fell out of a coconut tree?” memes, according to Sievers. The Harris-Walz campaign’s social media content plays off of many Gen Z-style memes and pop culture references, which can be influential in garnering the support of young voters.

Event attendees can enter to win a pint of the limited edition flavor at each tour stop or online, and pints will be shipped to winners after the tour concludes, according to Sievers.

Sievers highlighted the significance of infusing joy into politics by organizing community events and, naturally, serving ice cream. Both Sievers and Schanhofer recognize that while campaigns must address the serious issues at play in the upcoming election, they should also strive to engage a broad range of voters through enjoyable events and initiatives.

“To have something like voting and engaging with political issues be so accessible through these means, and through ice cream, is super cool,” Schanhofer said. “I think that can only mean good things, because the more people that vote, the better.”