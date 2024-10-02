Madison celebrates National Women’s Small Business Month

October is National Women’s Small Business Month. This annual observation recognizes the contribution of women entrepreneurs to the American economy. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, women-owned businesses accounted for 42% of all American businesses by 2019, generating over $1.9 trillion in revenue. Only after the Women’s Business Ownership Act of 1988 was passed were women allowed to apply for business loans without a male relative having to cosign.

Belle Voell, owner of Paleo Mama Bakery

For Belle Voell, the path to entrepreneurship began with a personal health journey. After being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, Voell started experimenting with different diets to manage her condition.

Advertisements

“I eliminated a lot of things that cause inflammation, like grains and dairy and sugar,” Voell said.

As Voell adjusted her own eating habits, she realized there was a growing demand for allergen-friendly baked goods in the community. This insight inspired her to take the leap and open Paleo Mama Bakery a decade ago, despite having no prior experience as an entrepreneur.

In the years since, Voell has worked to build a loyal customer base by prioritizing community feedback. The bakery has evolved to meet the diverse dietary needs of its patrons, with keto options now making up half of the menu. Veoll tries to cater to many different food allergens, offering egg-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, keto, paleo and vegan options.

“I was cooking a lot, baking a lot of products for myself. And then I realized that there was a need for this in the market for other people with food allergies and food intolerances,” Voell said.

Voell credits the support of local mentors for helping her navigate the challenges of starting a business from scratch. Voell said she reached out to other local businesses and another paleo business nationwide, and they gave her some insight on getting started and the steps she needed to see her dream come to fruition.

As Paleo Mama Bakery continues to grow, Voell has her sights set on expanding both locally and nationally.

“We’re in the process right now of looking for our next spots where we’ll be able to have more space and bring in more products and a larger staff,” Voell said.

Reflecting on her journey, Voell’s advice for aspiring women entrepreneurs is simple but powerful: “Take that risk and go for your dreams.”

Kenzie Beam, owner of Every Bitch Needs a Scrunchie

University of Wisconsin alumni Kenzie Beam, 25, found a unique way to blend her passion for retail and community in Madison. Beam started her business, Every Bitch Needs a Scrunchie, in 2018 as a high school student after learning how to sew and make scrunchies. Every Bitch Needs a Scrunchie is located under the Roundhouse Apartments on Langdon Street.

Beam said that she never pictured herself having a cafe to go along with her retail store. But, she realized that adding a coffee option could create a gathering space for her customers, allowing them to shop and enjoy a beverage. The combination of retail and cafe has set her business apart in the local market.

“One of my favorite parts of our store is that it does have a lot of retail items, and they’re not just stuff that I make or stuff that says the name of the shop on it, it’s other products from local, women-owned small businesses,” Beam said.

Beam outsources different items such as keychains, earrings, jewelry, ceramics, handbags, juices and baked goods. All of these items come from women-owned small businesses. Navigating the challenges of starting a business, such as getting the space rezoned, has been made easier with the support of a group of women-owned small businesses. Beam credits the women of Thistle + Elm, Miggy’s Bakes, Beneblends and Tricky Foods as being influential in helping her with business and being role models.

“I have a really great group of women-owned small businesses that I’m a part of, and we collaboratively help each other and support each other in any way,” Beam said. “Honestly, I don’t think I could do it without them.

Building a strong community has been crucial for Beam’s business, especially given its location which is near both campus and student housing. She has hosted events, such as sorority gatherings, to engage with students and organizations.

Looking ahead, Beam hopes to continue loving what she does and being happy with her business in the next five years, she said. Beam encourages other young women to take the leap and start their own ventures.

“It sounds so cliche, but just go for it, you never know what you are going to learn from opening a business,” Beam said. “Also, the joy that it can bring — from new friendships and new obstacles that you have to get through.”

In celebrating National Women’s Small Business Month, the journeys of Belle Voell and Kenzie Beam exemplify the efforts female entrepreneurs put in to uplift their communities by supporting one another.