Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

City of Madison hosts open house to view new Bus Rapid Transit stations, buses

Open house included demonstrations of new features, opportunity to ask questions
by Margaret Shreiner
September 10, 2024
Paige Valley
The 80 bus stops at N Randall at Engineering. March 15, 2024.

The City of Madison invited city residents to an open house for the new Bus Rapid Transit line Tuesday. The event offered residents the opportunity to tour the new stations and buses, including demonstrations of updated bus features.

The BRT line will run along Metro Rapid Route A and includes features to improve accessibility. The new fleet of 62 all-electric buses also contains an updated tracking system, according to Metro Transit.

When designing the new BRT line, Madison Transportation wanted to ensure individuals with disabilities would be able to use public transit without facing obstacles, City of Madison Transportation Planner 4 Liz Callin said. Updated buses include ADA-compliant elevated platforms, level boarding and self-securing wheelchair restraints.

Advertisements

“A big benefit of the transit is improved accessibility,” Callin said. “The stations are fully ADA compliant. Because we are designing a new station, it’s a great opportunity to really do that.”

Not only will the new BRT line improve accessibility but will also increase transit time for users, Callin said.

Oftentimes, picking up and dropping off passengers is the main reason why bus lines are generally slower than other modes of transportation. Additions to bus lines, such as front and rear door boarding and level boarding, will make the process smoother and quicker for users, according to Callin.

Further, BRT implemented dedicated bus lines to avoid congested driving lanes, parked cars and right-turn lanes.

Metro Rapid Route A was selected specifically because it has the highest ridership in the systems. The route has two key stations on the University of Wisconsin’s campus that then have access to smaller lines running throughout campus, including Route 80.

“The system is designed to connect into that smaller transportation network that’s part of the campus,” Callin said.

The new buses will include additional standing room for riders and spaces aboard to store bikes, hopefully increasing ridership for multi-modal passengers, Callin said. Metro Rapid has received good feedback on the addition of bike parking aboard the bus as it will reduce boarding time for passengers storing bikes.

Metro Rapid Route A is set to start service Sept. 22 and will run east-west from Junction, Watts and East Towne. The City of Madison adopted a plan for a proposed Rapid Route B bus line that will run north-south.

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in City of Madison
Biker in front of State Street.
'#FlockToState' experiment revitalizes downtown as students return to campus
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz at the Milwaukee rally in the Fiserv Forum. Aug. 20, 2024.
Former Madison residents stick together: Liz, Dick Cheney endorse Harris for president
W Gilman St. blocked off by law enforcement due to Sept. 6, 2024 incident.
Updated: One individual arrested, firearm recovered after downtown Friday night incident
Absentee ballot drop box at fire station 1 on 316 W. Dayton Street. Aug. 2, 2024.
Absentee ballot drop boxes rewrapped with voting information, artwork
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Sen. Diane Hesselbein speak at Kamala Harris for president press conference. July 26, 2024
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Sen. Dianne Hesselbein hold Harris for president event in Madison
State Capitol, Madison, State Capitol, Carroll St,
Overdose spike alert issued following unexpected increase in Dane County overdoses
More in News
Chancellor Mnookin and Vice Chancellor Reesor host a roundtable with student journalists on Tuesday. September 10, 2024.
Chancellor Mnookin talks student expression, approved budget, housing at student media roundtable
Freshman works on Free Expression Module in Canvas. September 7, 2024.
UW introduces Free Expression module on protest rights
Bucky statue outside the Red Gym. September 7. 2024.
UW to hold Latine Heritage Month featuring cultural celebrations
Morgridge Center hosts student voting events
Morgridge Center hosts student voting events
19 citations, 18 arrests, 47 ejections reported following Saturday’s football game
19 citations, 18 arrests, 47 ejections reported following Saturday’s football game
DNC to fly campaign banner over UW campus Saturday
DNC to fly campaign banner over UW campus Saturday
Donate to The Badger Herald