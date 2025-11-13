The Open Seat sees exponential shopper increase, ‘unable to handle’ amidst FoodShare benefit uncertainty

The Associated Students of Madison in an Instagram post Nov. 11 shared a message from The Open Seat, stating that they saw an exponential increase in shoppers among FoodShare uncertainty.

“The Open Seat is under-resourced and cannot handle the increasing level of need on campus,” the message said. “Even with increased financial support and the resumption of FoodShare benefits, our team will continue to struggle balancing our own education with the needs of our shoppers.”

The Open Seat saw 550 visits in September 2023, but this number grew to 2,500 visits in September 2025, according to the message.

In a statement to the UW Campus Community, The Open Seat said they are a relatively small operation that relies entirely on students. The Open Seat is grateful for the support they have received, but say the most important action they encourage is advocating for institutional solutions for students facing food insecurity, according to the statement.

Advertisements

Slow Food, another student operation toward low-cost and nutritious meals at UW, has seen a slight increase in demand, according to Executive Director of Slow Food Suchita Hothur. Hothur said Slow Food turned away many people Nov. 3, as they were at capacity.

“We’ve seen a bigger uptick, but I would say it’s kind of consistent with trends that we see semester to semester,” Hothur said.

Hothur said it is hard to know what caused an increase since Slow Food also tried to increase their outreach and were in collaboration with another organization for the Nov. 3 meal.

Slow Food is hoping to return to its previous model of students only needing to pay what they are able to, according to Hothur. Due to financial constraints, they moved away from that model and now charge $7 per meal.

Hothur said people do not realize how big food insecurity is on college campuses. Resources, such as The Open Seat, are important and the fact that they are receiving such an increase in shoppers reveals how badly people on campus need food assistance, Hothur said.

“I am happy for the resources on campus, but it sucks that the responsibility is falling on students,” Hothur said. “It’s some institutional organization that should be looking after this.”

Slow Food provides meals at 6:30 p.m. on Mondays and 12 p.m. on Wednesdays, each costing $7, at The Crossing UW: 1127 University Ave, Madison, WI 53715.