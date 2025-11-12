Entrepreneur educator discusses importance of heritage, cultural immersion

Educator and entrepreneur Roxie Hentz held “Bridging Continents: Empowering Youth and Reawakening Heritage,” at Ingraham Hall.

Hentz recently retired as the founding director of CEOs of Tomorrow, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help young people unlock their entrepreneurial potential, Hentz said.

“I just want to take you through a story of my life as I entered into the world of Africa, and how it actually changed my life,” Hentz said.

Hentz said she spent 19 years as an educator and integrated entrepreneurship education into teaching when she partnered with the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Traveling the world allows people to have incredible experiences and opens minds, Hentz said. Seeing the profound impact that traveling had on her own daughter, Hentz launched Global Excursions in 2019, taking entrepreneurial teens to developing countries, where they collaborated with locals to support them in developing small business ideas to support their needs.

Hentz said what impacted her most about her time at the university was her daughter’s reaction. Hentz’s daughter was the first American in her school, and the cultural immersion she received from being in South Africa prior to was positively transformational, Hentz said.

“When our lives are changed, it’s important, in my opinion, that we’re able to give that back to others,” Hentz said.

She said South Africa is special to travel to and discuss business ideas with because South African students learn entrepreneurial skills beginning in fourth grade.

Hentz specifically enjoyed working with local graduate students that taught these South African children about entrepreneurship, and said it was special and important to strengthen and enhance entrepreneurship education at younger levels for the future of the children and the areas they call home, Hentz said.

Hentz originally took students in her Global Excursions program to Botswana, but shifted to The Gambia, a West African country.

“Three times in one year, it wasn’t even the entire year, people had mentioned The Gambia. For me, that was a sign,” Hentz said. “And I shifted gears from Botswana and started focusing on The Gambia.”

The Gambia has a sister city of Madison called Canine, and in that city Hentz found a hub of entrepreneurship in Kotu Senior Secondary School, she said.

Hentz said cultural immersion helps everyone become involved. Communication between cultures and bridging continents is a transformative experience for young people and those they work with.

“Without knowing the people we’re serving or helping, we assume what help should look like,” Hentz said. “But there, the people who you’re helping, they have the story behind their needs.”