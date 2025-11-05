UHS addresses meningitis cases amongst UW students

University Health Services released a statement Oct. 31 that said four University of Wisconsin students were diagnosed with meningitis and quickly received medical care. One student was hospitalized for a short time and has been released.

University Health Services provided a statement that viral meningitis is milder than bacterial meningitis and does not require treatment with antibiotics.

Since both viral and bacterial meningitis can present similar symptoms, anyone who experiences these symptoms is advised to see a health care provider, UHS said in the release. Severe types of meningitis can be dangerous and can cause swelling to spread to the spinal cord and brain, according to the CDC website.

Medical director of the UW Health immunization program and professor of pediatrics at UW School of Medicine and Public Health Dr. Jim Conway said enterovirus is the common virus associated with meningitis.

Conway said people mistake viral meningitis for allergies or a common cold, including a scratchy throat and a runny nose.

“It usually starts out with a bit of a scratchy throat or runny nose and occasionally people get a low-grade fever. It usually gets better over three to five days,” Conway said.

A small percentage have seen the virus spread into their bloodstream and central nervous system, causing more discomfort and inflammation, Conway said. While viral meningitis can remain mild, symptoms of bacterial meningitis can be more severe and include inflammation of the brain and spinal cord along with back and neck pain, Conway said.

There is no specific treatment for enterovirus, Conway said. But, bacterial meningitis can be medically tested with a spinal tap that collects spinal fluid, Conway said.

“When we diagnose cases, we prescribe what we call supportive care, which tells you to drink plenty of fluids, take Tylenol and take it easy for a couple of days,” Conway said.

When it comes to the transmission of both enterovirus and bacterial meningitis, it spreads similarly to COVID-19 or influenza, Conway said. Those who contract these symptoms are advised to stay home or in their room in order to avoid close contact with others, Conway said.

To shut down a contagious disease like meningitis or the flu, the most courteous thing to do is to avoid exposing others and quarantine oneself, Conway said.

“It’s important for people to recognize that there’s benefit to still getting seen and evaluated to make sure that you’re not missing one of the rare cases of bacterial infection.” Conway said.

Students with questions or concerns about their symptoms can contact UHS by phone at 608-265-5600, option 1.