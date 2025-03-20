Early voting begins in Wisconsin: What to look out for on ballot

As early voting in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race began Tuesday, the community could drive Wisconsin’s judicial landscape, according to Deputy Clerk of the City of Madison Jim Verbick.

“In-person absentee voting started Tuesday and it runs until the Sunday before the election in some locations,” Verbick said. “Students can register up until the Friday before the election at one of these in-person absentee voting sites and can also register at the polling place on election day.”

Waukesha judge Brad Schimel faces off against Dane County Judge Susan Crawford in a pivotal race that will shape the future of the state, according to Wisconsin Decides. This Wisconsin election will shape important issues like immigration and reproductive rights, while also deciding if the court will remain under liberal control or be switched to a conservative majority, according to the Associated Press.

Also included in this election is a ballot referendum about photo identification requirements for voting, adding language to the Wisconsin Constitution to mandate voters show valid photographic identification to vote, according to WPR.

Photo identification is already required to vote under a 2011 Wisconsin law, so the referendum would be adding the text to the Wisconsin Constitution. Voter ID requirements have reportedly disproportionately affected disabled individuals, minorities and low-income individuals due to difficulties obtaining certain types of IDs, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

Incumbent State Superintendent Jill Underly and challenger Brittany Kinser are up for the State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Underly and Kinser are backed by the Wisconsin Democratic Party and Republican Party respectively.

College Democrats of UW-Madison Chair Joey Wendtland emphasized the impact student voting could have on the outcome of the Wisconsin Supreme Court election.

“When students go to vote, there is going to be a big impact on the election,” Wendtland said. “With UW-Madison being the largest campus in the state, high voter turnout on this campus has the power to impact the outcomes of who gets elected.”

While people across the state are casting their ballots in early voting, this race is a chance to contribute to Wisconsin’s political landscape, according to Wisconsin Decides.

As students have one of the largest influences on the trajectory of the race, College Democrats of Wisconsin have worked hard this week to provide students with crucial voting information and answer specific questions, according to Wendtland.

While addressing voting challenges, it is important to notify students of voting requirements by ensuring they bring their voter IDs and making sure they are currently registered to vote, according to Wendtland.

Since Wisconsin is a swing state, elections in the state have been some of the closest in the country, Wendtland said. For example, the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections were decided in Wisconsin by about 20,000 votes.

“My message to all students that are unsure and don’t think their vote matters is to make sure you go vote,” Wendtland said.

Acceptable forms of identification include a valid Wisconsin driver’s license or Wisconsin state ID, U.S. passport, U.S. Uniformed Services card, Veterans Affairs ID, Tribal ID, Certificate of naturalization or a a free campus-issued voter ID card. Same-day voter registration for in-person absentee voting is available at campus locations, such as Memorial Union, Union South or Health Sciences Learning Center.

Additional information, including designated polling places and required documents for registration, can be found at BadgersVote or MyVote Wisconsin.