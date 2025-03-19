UHS warns students as measles cases rise nationally

Measles is spreading quickly around the U.S., infecting individuals in 12 states from coast to coast, not including Wisconsin, according to the CDC.

Executive Director of University Health Services at the University of Wisconsin Jake Baggott says UHS is aware this is a worrisome development, especially with spring break travels soon approaching and is something they are paying close attention to.

“With spring break coming up here very shortly, that just provides a lot of opportunity for that to spread to other parts of the country if folks haven’t taken steps to protect themselves,” Baggott said.

The measles vaccine, also known as the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, is an extraordinarily effective way to prevent becoming infected, Baggott said.

Adults who aren’t at high risk of exposure are recommended to have at least one documented dose of the MMR vaccine in their lifetime or other evidence of immunity, such as previously testing positive for measles, according to the CDC.

Adults at high exposure risk, including students, healthcare workers and international travelers should have two documented doses of the MMR vaccine, the CDC says.

There should be at least 28 days between the two MMR vaccine doses, Baggott said.

The MMR vaccine is the best way to prevent measles — with a 90% effectiveness rate, it’s one of the best vaccines against a disease, Baggott said.

You can be infected with measles up to four days after being exposed before realizing you are experiencing symptoms, according to Baggott.

The measles vaccine is a highly safe, effective and strong way of protecting oneself from spreading the disease, according to the CDC.

“Nobody wants to go through that experience, certainly not during spring break or interrupt the rest of their spring semester,” Baggott said.

Of the 200 present cases in the U.S., nearly 94% were among unvaccinated individuals, according to a letter from UHS.

UHS encourages individuals to check their own vaccine records, ensuring they have received this vaccination, Baggott said. UHS also encourages students to upload their vaccine status through the MyUHS portal.

“Measles is one of the most infectious diseases we may encounter,” Baggott said. “It’s highly contagious, but highly preventable.”

UHS provides MMR vaccines for a cost. Vaccines are also available at local Madison pharmacies.