UW embroiled in Title VI investigation, Department of Education claims anti-semitism

The University of Wisconsin was one of 60 schools that the U.S. Department of Education warned last Monday about a potential loss of federal funding if they fail to protect Jewish students.

The list includes both public universities and Ivy League colleges, namely Columbia University, who lost $400 million in grants and contracts last week over claims that it tolerated anti-semitism, according to the press release.

According to the press release, the 60 institutions listed are not fulfilling their obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act to protect Jewish students on campus by not providing them with uninterrupted access to campus facilities and educational opportunities.

“UW-Madison condemns antisemitism in all its forms and strives to promote a welcoming campus environment for all members of the campus community, free from discrimination, including harassment based upon race, shared ancestry, national origin or other protected categories,” according to a letter from UW on Tuesday, March 11.

The letter is follows a complaint made against UW in January 2024 resulting in a Title VI investigation.

Professor Emerita of Sociology Pamela Oliver wrote in an emailed statement that universities’ responses to protests about Gaza were punitive and harsh toward the campus protesters compared to how the same universities have treated protests about many other issues in the past.

This executive order appears to be an attack on free speech and an attempt to destroy or at least intimidate institutions that might resist the current administration, according to Oliver.

It seems that the current move is to use concerns about antisemitism as an excuse for attacking elite universities, Oliver wrote.

UW Associate Professor Samer Alatout, believes that the investigation is an attack on higher education.

Alatout was among those protesting alongside students during the encampment, according to The Cap Times.

Alatout believes that anti-semestic incidents should be investigated specifically at the institution.

“We cannot conflate protest against Israel that has carried on a genocide in Gaza, protests against that should not be conflicted with being against Jewish, a lot of those protesting in these protests are Jews themselves,” Alatout said. “What’s anti-semitic is to assume that those people are conducting encampments or protesting against the Israeli state.”

Alatout said the Department of Education’s investigation are attacks on freedom of speech and likened them to those of the McCarthyism era, also known as the “Red Scare” in the 1950s.

“This is not about Palestine, it’s not about Israel,” Alatout said. “It’s not about anti-semitism, It’s about McCarthyism.”

During this time, many lost their jobs and were sent to prison, accused of taking part in communist activism and identifying as a communist, the U.S. weaponizing communism against voices that disagreed with U.S. policies, Alatout said.

“The problem with this language about the encampment and protests against Israel is that it makes them as if they are inhuman, that everybody who is protesting Israeli work and Israeli genocide becomes anti-semitic, or pro-Hamas… that’s what they keep saying,” Alatout said.

According to Alatout, these warnings seem to be making this a lesson for any future protest that the students, faculty, staff or people on the ground might do.

This could mean making things more difficult for those when protesting, Alatout said.

“I think this is part of this new reshaping of American public life in a new way, reshaping universities in a new way, taking away the voice of dissent from young people, students especially,” Alatout said.