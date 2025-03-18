University Committee discusses graduate admissions, financial uncertainty amid federal funding cuts

The University Committee met Monday with the Dean of the Graduate School Bill Karpus, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and other University of Wisconsin leaders to discuss graduate admissions and federal funding cuts.

Karpus addressed concerns over graduate student admissions amid the university’s financial uncertainty due to federal funding cuts.

“There is no directive from central administration to limit graduate admissions for next fall,” Karpus said.

Deans of colleges and schools across UW were given the guidance to financially assess levels of student support currently, then determine what could be awarded to new students and how many new students could be admitted.

Karpus then explored other solutions such as making offers of admissions contingent on federal support and offering students the option to defer for one year. He also emphasized that at this point, it is not permissible to rescind an offer of admission because of budget cuts.

Mnookin briefly discussed various concerns currently facing the university, such as UW being included on a list of 60 universities that reportedly failed to protect Jewish students, published by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights.

Mnookin and her team are monitoring the situation closely and are ready to cooperate with the Office of Civil Rights, she said

The second issue addressed was UW appearing on another list published by the Office of Civil Rights, which included 40 universities linked to The PhD Project. The project aims to help minority and historically underrepresented students earn doctorates in business, according to Mnookin.

But, Mnookin said she had received no official correspondence regarding this list from the Office of Civil Rights and provided no comment on the issue at this time.

There will be no University Committee meeting next Monday, March 24. Meetings will resume March 31.