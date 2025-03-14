UW launches AI recycling assistant to boost sustainability efforts

In an effort to reduce waste, the University of Wisconsin Office of Sustainability is implementing an AI recycling assistant for waste bins across campus. “Oscar Sorts,” the name for these devices, have been installed in widely accessed buildings such as Gordon Dining and Event Center, Memorial Union and others.

The device was designed to make sorting trash in waste bins more accurate, ensuring each item ends up in the right place.

By providing instant feedback, the AI assistants guide users on how to properly dispose of materials to reduce contamination in recycling streams. This initiative aligns with UW’s broader sustainability goals and emphasizes the importance of responsible waste management, according to the Zero Waste by 2040 announcement.

“Oscar isn’t just a machine for sorting waste — it’s an educational tool that gives real-time feedback, helping people learn the right way to dispose of items,” the Office of Sustainability said in an email statement to The Badger Herald. “This builds better recycling habits that stick over time. It also opens the door to new research and education opportunities on campus.”

Oscar Sorts leverages advanced technology to educate the campus community on recycling practices. As students and staff engage with the devices, they receive real-time insights which enhance their understanding of what can and cannot be recycled. This immediate feedback helps individuals make informed decisions but also promotes a culture of sustainability on campus, according to the Office of Sustainability.

In the statement, the Office of Sustainability said it will be able to gather data about how this improves recycling in UW buildings as they see people engaging with the tool over time.

“By examining how people interact with waste bins and how their habits evolve over time, we’re gaining a clearer picture of how small, everyday actions — like tossing a cup or a wrapper — contribute to broader campus sustainability efforts,” the Office of Sustainability said in the statement.