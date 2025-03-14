LGBTQ+ students navigate uncertainty amid shifts in federal policies

President Donald Trump’s second term has introduced a series of policies raising concerns for the LGBTQ+ community across the U.S., particularly hindering the welfare of University of Wisconsin students, according to Human Rights Watch.

Following Trump’s first inauguration in Jan. 2017, the nation witnessed a period of erasure that eroded the protections of LGBTQ+ individuals. Trump primarily attempted to rule transgender out of existence, according to the ACLU.

While Biden had reversed a variety of these policies throughout his presidency following Trump’s first term, he has enforced Project 2025 — which has become the blueprint for restructuring the executive branch, according to National Public Radio.

Program Coordinator of Sex Out Loud, Rory Madden, discusses the implications of Trump’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies upon the UW campus and her organization.

“We’re scared,” Madden said. “We’re living in a state of uncertainty. Queer folks, gender non-conforming, transgender folks, are already facing challenges getting the resources that they deserve that cis people get.”

Since the start of Trump’s second term, he has integrated concepts from the Project 2025 playbook into LGBTQ+ rights and welfare policies across the nation, according to the ACLU.

The Heritage Foundation, an organization that was founded in 1973 as a “prominent conservative think-tank,” wrote the Project 2025 playbook, according to Advocate.

Trump’s policies have posed a threat to LGBTQ+ students on campus, according to Madden. These policies have impacted students’ ability to feel included and respected on a federal level.

“In order for our work to have an impact on students — to serve the community that funds us, it’s crucial that we tailor our programs to include as many perspectives and experiences as possible,” Madden said.

In the early days of President Trump’s second term, several executive orders were issued, causing significant concern for the LGBTQ+ community, especially transgender individuals and LGBTQ+ youth, according to Glad Law. The executive orders targeted transgender people, aiming to regulate healthcare access, housing and recognition of gender identity.

“For example, queer individuals who use different names than their birth name — the possibility of having that right taken away from them is scary, and that just goes against supporting their identities and supporting all of our students in every way that we can,” Madden said.

Trump’s executive orders attempt to strip protections from LGBTQ+ youth in academic settings, particularly threatening transgender and gender non-conforming students. This directive would block federally funded schools from recognizing the gender identity of students, according to Glad Law.

Kyle Cech, a junior at UW and member of the LGBTQ+ community, discusses Trump’s new policies.

“I feel like these anti-LGBTQ+ policies are a distraction from the bigger issues. It seems like he is enforcing these policies to distract from the primary issues like climate change, gun control and accessible healthcare,” Cech said.

The fears stemming from these policies have real implications for organizations like Sex Out Loud, whose mission is to create an inclusive environment for all students. The task of navigating these new challenges is more urgent than ever, according to Madden.

“While I have not experienced that personal oppression on the campus level yet — the City of Madison is a very accepting and liberal community that values people of all backgrounds, unlike other areas in the U.S.,” Cech said.

While Trump’s policies impact LGBTQ+ individuals on a federal level, Madison offers students a plethora of resources to navigate the current policy changes of the Trump Administration.

For example, Fair Wisconsin — an organization committed to advancing, achieving and protecting the liberation rights and equality of Wisconsin community members — communicates with legislative officials to work on proactive steps to protect the community, according to Executive Director Abigail Swetz.

“Living our lives as queer and allied people is a beautiful, necessary thing,” Swetz said in an email to The Badger Herald. “Taking care of ourselves and our community — making sure we continue to live — is in and of itself powerful, and it will create change.”

Fair Wisconsin ensures efforts to secure basic legal protections for LGBTQ+ people and supports community members, students and faculty in Madison, according to Swetz.

Additionally, Sex Out Loud continues to ensure the promise of equitable and inclusive sexual education on the UW campus, according to Madden.

“We value continued learning and curiosity, and believe it’s crucial to engage with advocates, scholars and individuals from a wide range of perspectives,” Madden said. “And by maintaining this mindset, we can continue to evolve as an inclusive organization on campus.”

Sex Out Loud is an inclusive organization where sensitive information can be shared and personal identity will be respected, according to Madden.

While organizations like Sex Out Loud and Fair Wisconsin work to provide support and resources, the overall climate of these policies has placed additional pressure on LGBTQ+ individuals, according to Swetz. As LGBTQ+ students continue to navigate the complexities of these policy changes, the resilience and dedication of these supportive organizations remain essential in maintaining an inclusive community on campus.