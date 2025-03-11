UW prepares for potential federal shutdown

The University of Wisconsin is preparing for a potential federal government shutdown March 14, as Congress faces a deadline on Friday to agree on a new funding bill, according to a UW News press release.

Should Congress fail to agree on funding, all “non-essential” federal operations will halt, meaning university funding, research and visa application processing will pause for the time being, according to the press release.

In anticipation of the shutdown, UW administration has been preparing for several weeks to minimize disruption to its academic and research activities, according to the press release.

University Relations, along with the Research and Sponsored Programs office, the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research, the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration and the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Legal Affairs, have been coordinating efforts to ensure that the university remains operational and aid those affected by the shutdown, according to the press release.

“Additional guidance for those in affected areas will be distributed should a shutdown appear imminent,” the press release read. “The goals are to provide support, limit disruption on campus and disseminate information as it is available.”

The length and specific implications of the shutdown haven’t been disclosed yet, making it unclear how research programs will be affected.

The university noted that research that has been federally funded before Friday will be unaffected by this bill, and will still be able to conduct research as normal. Staff for research that has already been funded will remain unaffected unless the granting agency issues a stop-work order, which would require all ongoing research to halt.

Should Congress fail to reach an agreement, federal agencies will be unable to issue new grants and contracts or renew existing projects, according to the press release.

Additionally, the federal government will be unable to answer phone calls, respond to emails and requests or update informational sources on the matter.

This is not the first time the government has faced a shutdown, and in the past, the U.S. Office of Management and Budget distributed agency contingency plans where agencies were able to detail how their operations would be affected.

RSP is advising faculty and staff to stay informed and up-to-date with the issue, especially as Friday looms near.