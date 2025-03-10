MGR addresses student concerns at Student Voter’s Union town hall

District 8 Alder MGR Govindarajan addressed students’ questions regarding housing, apartment standards, transportation and the upcoming election in a town hall meeting led by the Student Voter’s Union.

MGR is working with apartments in Madison to offer affordable housing discounts to students. In negotiations with the ōLiv apartment complex, MGR arranged a 40% discount on beds for 10% of students.

To determine which students received discounts, UW assesses students’ financial situations and communicates the need for the discount to the apartments.

To avoid increasing stigmas around students from low-income backgrounds, MGR, the government and the apartment complexes are not made aware of which students receive this discount.

“We really tried to leave the financial details to the university, because the city really does not need to know,” MGR said. “That’s just a breach of privacy.”

When faced with concerns from students about landlords misaddressing apartment flooding, heating issues and mold growth, MGR advocated for the City of Madison Building Inspection as a resource.

Building Inspection responds to landlord neglect of tenant requests with fines, inspections and poor communication. The department ensures apartments are in line with city guidelines, and inspects both the interior and exterior of buildings.

“They will actually go out of their way to make sure that your land, your apartment, your college building is safe,” MGR said. “They work for you because you pay them your tax dollars, and they will do a very thorough inspection, which then goes on public record that anyone can see, including future students.”

Madison’s transit union’s refusal to work overtime to advocate for workers’ rights was also addressed. This caused delays for buses across campus and the city, but did not affect major bus routes such as route A, B or F.

MGR said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway was in contact with the union, and this won’t be an issue in the foreseeable future.

MGR addressed the significance of Act 10 in this situation, which removed the right for many federal employees to unionize, and advocated for this right. He commended other states where unions and strikes are legal and common.

“I’m very pro union, as I think most students are,” MGR said. “In most states you can go on strike, but we have Act 10, where public employees cannot strike, and if you do, that’s illegal.”

MGR urged students to vote in the upcoming April 1 election, which includes races for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, superintendent of public instruction and a possible amendment to the Wisconsin constitution.

“Please just make sure you go out and vote for anything and anyone,” MGR said.

MGR emphasized his goal to make himself accessible through phone call, text and social media to address any student concerns.