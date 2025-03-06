UWPD investigating attempted bike theft outside Sellery Hall

The UW-Madison Police Department is investigating an attempted strong-armed robbery which occurred March 1 and was reported March 5, according to a Crime Warning emailed to University of Wisconsin students Thursday afternoon.

The victim told officers an unknown suspect attempted to steal his bike outside Sellery Residence Hall between 8-9 p.m., according to the email. A short struggled ensued, and the suspect fled the area.

To stay safe and prevent theft, the Crime Warning advised students to consider purchasing anti-theft devices or locks, parking in a garage or other secure area, and recording serial numbers and taking photos of any expensive items. Students are advised to give their property up without resistance if an individual confronts them demanding it.

