UW responds to U.S. Department of Education letter demanding educational institutions remove DEI programming

U.S. Department of Education Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor released a “Dear Colleague” statement Feb. 14 asking educational institutions across the country to discontinue any diversity, equity and inclusion programs. The letter argued such programs create an imbalance in opportunities and perpetuate racial stereotypes forbidden by the Civil Rights Act.

“In recent years, American educational institutions have discriminated against students on the basis of race,” the letter reads. “Institutions that fail to comply with federal civil rights law may, consistent with applicable law, face potential loss of federal funding.”

University of Wisconsin Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and Provost Charles Isbell Jr. released a statement Feb. 28 identifying the directives of the letter as unclear and questioning the legality of “such an expansive interpretation of either existing civil rights law or the 2023 Students for Fair Admissions Supreme Court decision.”

The university has created a workgroup responsible for assessing existing operations and making recommendations for potential adjustments, according to the statement. The group is focusing on current activities rather than the letter’s expansive framework.

The Association of Public Land Grant Universities, of which UW is a member, released a letter Feb. 21 asking for further guidance from the ED. Other organizations, including the Legal Defense Fund, have asked the ED to rescind the letter.

Amid this uncertainty, UW spokesperson John Lucas said the university remains dedicated to its commitment to DEI in an email statement to The Badger Herald.

“UW-Madison is committed to a campus environment that values diversity in both background and viewpoint, and fosters inclusion and belonging for all students, faculty and staff,” Lucas said in the email.

The “Dear Colleague” letter comes at a time of confusion regarding the changing role of DEI at educational institutions across the U.S. The letter served to reinterpret the 2023 Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard U.S. Supreme Court ruling, which prohibited affirmative action because it was deemed discriminatory, according to a press release from the ED.

The “Students v. Harvard” ruling specifically focused on educational admissions, but the Supreme Court’s reasoning also applied to ending the use of diversity as justification for awarding other institutional benefits, according to American law firm Husch Blackwell’s website. The “Dear Colleague” statement does not have the power to enforce or create a law, but it serves as a warning from the Department of Education, and it shows the ED’s intent to enforce the appropriate civil rights laws that correspond with Students v. Harvard.

It is still unclear as to what efforts the ED will take to judge whether educational institutions or programs are making decisions based on race.

The department may audit publicly available information on institution programs, including content on public-facing websites, according to Husch Blackwell.

The ED’s statement applies to preschools, K-12 schools and institutions of higher education, according to the letter. The letter also said institutions were given two weeks before the statement’s release to eliminate DEI programs and admissions, hiring, training and other practices that take race into account in the process — otherwise, institutions could lose federal funding.

The letter states programs using racial considerations achieve a racial quota or racial balancing are in violation of the law, and this includes eliminating standardized testing because it may be done in hopes of increasing racial diversity, according to Husch Blackwell.

At the end of the letter, the ED advises schools to ensure that their policies comply with civil rights laws, that they don’t use outside means such as proxies to find a way around federal law and that they end any arrangements with third parties that find loopholes around prohibited uses of race.

The ED has canceled $600 million in grants that went toward teaching social justice, activism and antiracism, according to The New York Times.

In response to this, certain colleges have already barred clubs and organizations that may not be in line with the department’s order, according to The New York Times.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction issued a statement in response to the “Dear Colleague” letter, informing readers the department is taking its time to formalize its official approach rather than taking immediate action. The department also said it believes the WDPI and Wisconsin schools are using federal funding only in ways that comply with the law, according to the statement.

Education law professor and former UW Dean of Education Julie Underwood Julie Underwood said DEI programs at UW were not only used to enhance diversity in terms of race but also in terms of religion and what part of the world students and staff are from.

“Bringing diverse voices into any conversation improves the entire conversation,” Underwood said. “Half of what a person learns in a classroom comes from their colleagues, so it’s important to improve the classroom environment by providing as diverse a classroom as you can.”

Underwood also said with the development of DEI programs at UW, the school became broader and more diverse — allowing the institution to better serve its constituents by asking people from different backgrounds how to improve inclusion.

It is important to support diversity in all areas of a university campus, Underwood said.

“It’s [diversity] not just in the classroom, but it’s also in the research labs and in the academic advising offices,” Underwood said.

In lieu of the letter’s orders — as well as over 30 other executive orders that affect education — communities of scholars and state attorney generals have filed challenges, Underwood said. She said any court order will take time and these challenges may prolong the process.