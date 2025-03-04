Federal investigation of antidepressants could impact student mental health, experts say

Content Warning: Discussion of suicide and/or self-harm. If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, dial 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. View options for mental health services on campus through University Health Services.



The Trump administration created the Make America Healthy Again Commission through an executive order Feb. 13. Among the commission’s plans is assessing potential threats of medications used to treat mental illnesses among children and adolescents.

In the order, President Donald Trump created a panel to investigate the potential threats of prescription drugs like selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, antipsychotics, mood stabilizers and stimulants.

The order says the panel is focused on analyzing the potential threats to children. Director of Education Programs, Social Media and Marketing at National Alliance on Mental Illness of Southeast Minnesota and mental health advocate Lee Formella said getting medication to people who suffer from mental illnesses before college can improve their experience.

“They’re taking away what can be the most integral part of somebody’s recovery and them being able to attend college — them being able to be contributing members of society,” Formella said.

The panel will be headed by newly appointed Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been critical toward the use of antidepressant drugs for treating mental illnesses, especially in children, according to the Washington Post.

“I know people, including members of my family, who’ve had much worse time getting off SSRIs than people have getting off heroin,” Kennedy said during his Senate confirmation hearing.

The COVID-19 pandemic was an accelerating factor for the prescription of antidepressants, especially for young people. The monthly rate of antidepressants being dispensed to people ages 12 to 25 increased by 64% from 2016 to 2022, according to NPR. Millennial and Generation Z cohorts have had worse ratings for mental health indices since the start of the pandemic, according to the National Institute for Health.

Formella describes mental illnesses as brain illnesses, emphasizing the fact that they are still physical illnesses that result from the brain, an organ, that may not be working properly.

“The medication for mental illness repairs some of those connections that are broken,” Formella said. “It allows your brain to work in the way it’s supposed to, which then allows you to study better, have better relationships.”

Medication is the first fundamental step for many people after their diagnosis, and sets the stage for the rest of recovery, according to Formella.

Formella said he struggled with mental illness throughout his time as a student at the University of Wisconsin and throughout his adult life. The benefits heavily outweigh the potential threats that his medications pose for him, he said.

“It’s not like we’re given medication and the psychiatrist just leaves us alone,” Formella said. “People are very well taken care of, very well observed,” Formella said.

To be medicated for treatment of a medical illness like major depression, patients also must meet a certain criteria before being prescribed anything, according to Chair of the Department of Psychiatry at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health Dr. Ned Kalin.

Major depression lasts for weeks to months, where almost every day they feel down, have low mood and energy and have difficulty sleeping. Appetite is also frequently affected, Kalin said. Most severely, those with depression can start to develop intense negative feelings about themselves that don’t seem to go away, including thoughts of suicide, Kalin said.

“When an individual has all that, and it lasts for a number of weeks — usually months, and can even last for a year, that’s when we have to intervene,” Kalin said. “We’re not talking about ‘oh I had a bad day today.’”

When using drugs like SSRIs to treat mental illnesses, the strategy is to start with relatively low doses to sure there are no significant side effects, according to Kalin.

Medicine is not the only treatment option for patients suffering with a mental disorder, according to Kalin. Certain kinds of psychotherapy and cognitive behavioral therapy can also be effective in treating mental illnesses and may be paired with medication, he said.

One of the concerns surrounding the use of SSRIs to treat anxiety and depression for children and adolescents is if it could lead to increases in thoughts of suicide, Kalin said.

Substantial research has investigated the effect of SSRIs on thoughts of suicide in children and adolescents. Individuals with significant anxiety and or depression frequently have thoughts of suicide independent of medications, he said. SSRIs greatly reduce the risk of increased thoughts of suicide or dying by suicide. They carry a very small risk of increasing thoughts of suicide, according to Kalin.

“One of the concerns that we have is that, for various reasons, parents and kids will get turned off to the idea of taking medicines to help them struggle with something that is not only impairing their functioning, but also at times can be life threatening,” Kalin said.

In the 180 days following the executive order, the panel will continue investigating any possible threats posed by medication used to treat mental illnesses, according to the order. A strategy determining how the federal government will approach medical policy will be submitted to Trump upon the panel’s findings.

Formella and Kalin said they encourage students to reach out to others if they are struggling with mental health, and reminded them to recognize that mental illnesses are just like any other physical illness that should be treated and attended to.