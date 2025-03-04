Chancellor Mnookin, Provost Isbell address federal initiatives in email to students

In a Friday email sent to students at the University of Wisconsin, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and Provost Charles Isbell Jr. addressed recent federal activity and its impact on the University of Wisconsin.

The email mentions possible cuts to university funding, the future of DEI programs and concerns about immigration control on campus.

With funding cuts to the Department of Education and USDA, the email informs students that legal action against the National Institutes of Health as well as a 15% funding cap on indirect payments are currently on hold.

Advertisements

The Chancellor and Provost wrote that such funding cuts would raise concerns about funding the university’s research.

The email explains that the university contributed to a 22-state lawsuit against the NIH’s proposal.

“These actions could not only result in contract cancellations that could impact UW–Madison’s ability to propose new research and carry out existing projects but also pose significant risk to our nation’s historic strength in scientific research,” the email states.

The email also addresses the Dear Colleague letter sent out by the Department of Education over two weeks ago, which states that institutions that continue DEI programs are at risk of losing federal funding.

Mnookin and Isbell wrote that the letter was unclear and that UW is included in a letter by the Association of Public and Land Grant Universities requesting clarity.

Federal directives and the email sent out to students have raised concerns within the UW community about the future of the university.

“I feel that it was important that an email was sent out, but I wish it had been more assuring to students because the way things are going is very scary,” Rae Schaffner, a student at UW, said. “Knowing that this will reach our campus where we do our research and get our education is concerning for I think everybody.”

Students of color, like Gabi Heinemann, have also shared their concerns about possible changes to the campus environment as DEI programs are threatened on a federal level.

“As a student of color, I’m very unsure of what the future of the university and what the future of my education will look like,” Heinemann said.

Heinemann said that she hopes to receive another email with more clarity once it’s possible.

The Chancellor and Provost assured the campus community that UW is committed to serving students and achieving excellence.

“These include the recognition that diversity – both diversity of identity and intellectual diversity – makes us stronger; our deep and abiding commitment to academic freedom; and the belief that we have a shared responsibility to support all members of our community to reach their full potential,” the email states.