Afghan Students Association coming to campus in fall of 2025

UW student Hera Salehi is helping establishing the Afghan Students Association to create a space for Afghan students to find community. Coming to campus in fall 2025, the association will be the first of its kind at the university.

The association announced its establishment in an Instagram post on Feb. 15.

Salehi is a sophomore studying data science and computer science. She moved from Afghanistan to the United States four years ago, finishing her last few years of high school here before attending UW.

In her first year at UW, Salehi participated in various student organizations but began to notice there was a lack of community at UW for Afghan students, she said.

“When I came to UW, I noticed that there isn’t an Afghan student association,” Salehi said. “I participated in other student associations and then I realized that there is a lack of community for Afghan students to come together and celebrate their heritage and culture.”

After struggling to find other Afghan students or Afghan organizations on campus, Salehi decided to start the UW Afghan Student Association. She was inspired by other student groups that have built strong cultural communities.

To establish the club, Salehi began working on marketing and social media outreach, including the organization’s Instagram account.

The organization is meant to bring Afghan students together, but it is also for non-Afghan students who want to learn more about the culture, history and traditions of Afghanistan, Salehi said.

Although most Afghan students at UW live in dorms and apartments far from their families, Salehi seeks to create a sense of comfort among the community, recreating the feeling of being close to the places and people they love.

“I just wanted to make a place where they [Afghan students, from Afghanistan or not] can still learn about their culture and feel like they’re at home,” Salehi said.

The organization plans to begin with a fall kickoff event next year during the fall semester next year, with an introduction that will include brief information about the organization and Afghanistan, along with some traditional Afghani food, Salehi said.

Those interested in joining can connect with the organization through its Instagram. Anyone who wants to learn more about open board positions or the organization overall can reach out through direct messaging, according to Salehi.