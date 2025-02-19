NEA announces removal of Challenge America grant

The National Endowment for the Arts announced Feb. 6 the indefinite removal of the “Challenge America” grant nationwide for the fiscal year of 2026, according to the NEA website.

“Challenge America” is a diversity, equity, and inclusion grant for disadvantaged communities and small programs, according to grants.gov. The NEA federal funding for this program has been reallocated to programs honoring the 250th anniversary of the U.S., according to a Washington Post article.

With the removal of “Challenge America,” the Grants for Arts Project is being promoted in its place, according to the NEA. The University of Wisconsin accepted grant applications for internal review for its February deadline and announced that applications will not be accepted for its July deadline, according to UW Research.

It has not been determined if the removal of “Challenge America” will affect the University financially. UW has not responded to the Badger Herald’s request for comment on the removal of the grant and if it will impact UW or programs within it.