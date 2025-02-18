UW Health nurses argue for right to formally unionize

Health nurses presented their arguments before the Wisconsin Supreme Court to have their union recognized on Feb. 12. Act 10, passed in 2011, removed most bargaining rights for public employee unions, including healthcare and education unions, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Service Employees International Union, which the UW Health system unionized under, took this to court. Associate professor of law and former Chief Counsel of SEIU Alexia Kulweic said Act 10 only applies to public sector employees and the UW Health organization is arguably not a governmental entity. Because of this, SEIU argued for the UW Health workers’ right to form an official union once again.

The court urged the SEIU to consider the Act’s statutory history, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. Act 10 reduced funding for Health Services in response to a projected $3 billion budget deficit in 2011, according to the Wisconsin Legislative Council.

UW Health still has rights granted by the Wisconsin Employment Peace Act, SEIU attorneys said, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. The act allows employees to self-organize, join and work with labor organizations and bargain collectively.

While a decision has not yet been made, it will be made by the Wisconsin Employees Relations Commission, which is in charge of public sector labor relations, Kulweic said.

If UW Health employees gain the right to organize a formal union again, they will have access to certain privileges revoked in the last 14 years, Kulweic said.

“This decision would allow them to bargain about wages and hours and healthcare contributions, as well as how assignments are made and their workload,” Kulweic said. “Essentially, everything that really impacts their conditions in the workplace.”

The right to formally unionize directly benefits healthcare workers, a union would allow UW Health to create better work conditions which, in turn, help patients like UW students, Kulweic said. It would address staffing shortages and a better ability to keep workers.

Kulweic states with a union in place, wages tend to be higher and healthcare benefits are also more significant. Regarding students looking to pursue careers affected by unionizing, she argues working in this public sector will inevitably seem more attractive when better workplace conditions exist.

Students can vote in the upcoming election for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice in April to have a say in the political process regarding Act 10.