UW PEOPLE Program not impacted by national DEI policy changes

‘We understand the importance of programs like PEOPLE … we do not believe they are at risk of termination,’ UW spokesperson says
by Opal Nicholson
February 16, 2025
Bennett Waara
Bascom Hall. February 11, 2025.

The Precollege Enrichment Opportunity Program for Learning Excellence, founded in 1999 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a program that recruits and partners with students to help them reach their goals of college and degree completion.

The program is designed for college students from low-income backgrounds and prepares them to be a viable college candidate for admission to and enrollment at the Universities of Wisconsin, with an emphasis on UW-Madison, according to the program’s website.

PEOPLE operates on the UW campus under the Office of the Vice Provost and Chief Diversity Officer’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievement.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order Jan. 20 designed to dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion programs beyond the federal government, and it alludes to potential legal action against private entities with DEI programs.

Following the recent national DEI policy change, UW-Madison removed LaVar Charleston’s position as Chief Diversity Officer, according to previous reporting by The Badger Herald.

UW remains steadfastly committed to ensuring all students and employees are offered the opportunity to thrive and find a sense of belonging on campus, UW-Madison Assistant Vice Chancellor John Lucas said in an email.

“We [UW] understand the importance of programs like PEOPLE, and, based on current federal directives, we do not believe they are at risk of termination,” Lucas said in the email.

UW is and will continue monitoring additional guidance from relevant federal agencies, according to Lucas.

