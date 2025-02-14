Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

Public data removal impacts university research

‘The disappearance of this data harms everything and everyone,’ UW teaching faculty Dorothea Salo says
by Opal Nicholson
February 14, 2025
Mia Homan
A person typing on a laptop. January 26, 2025.

On his first day back in office, Donald Trump signed an executive order stating the only genders to be recognized by the federal government are male and female, according to NBC.

The Office of Personnel Management distributed a memo Jan. 29 ordering all federal government references to “gender ideology” be removed by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.

Public health websites, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, began to go blank and pronouns were erased from email signatures on Jan. 31, according to the Associated Press.

Advertisements

When this kind of data is taken away from journalists, researchers and the public, it can have big consequences for what we are able to learn, University of Wisconsin School of Journalism and Mass Communications professor Michael Wagner said.

“Being able to use public data to write stories that can hold the powerful to account is the lifeblood of good journalism and so journalists need to have access to public data to tell their audience how our leaders are using,” Wagner said. “And so to take these down and prevent journalists and researchers from using them, makes it a lot harder for us to hold power to account.”

Regarding possible ways to work around this new directive, both journalists and researchers can resort to internet archives, where older data can be found, Wagner said.

Although these solutions will be attainable in multiple fields of work, internet archives are inferior in comparison to having access to public government data, according to Wagner.

Researchers are concerned not only about the removal of existing data, but perhaps more concerned that the U.S. will stop gathering new data altogether as a result of this new memo, according to Salo.

“Immense amounts of research and practice depend on data gathered and made public by the U.S. federal government,” Salo said in an email statement to The Badger Herald. “I can’t think of any field where this isn’t true. Agriculture, healthcare, economics, finance and business, every social science, weather forecasting, education, technology, the disappearance of this data harms everything and everyone.”

For further updates, UW encourages visiting the Federal Relations page.

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Badger Herald archival photo of the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. February 23, 2021.
UW researchers highlight new strategy for reducing opioid usage
Parking meters and snowy cars during the declared snow emergency. February 13, 2025.
City of Madison responds to snow emergency
Juneteenth celebration outside the Wisconsin State Capitol. June 16, 2023.
Steel topping ceremony marks progress for construction of Center for Black Excellence and Culture
UW's entrepreneurship plan aims to empower founders
UW's entrepreneurship plan aims to empower founders
A person typing on a laptop. January 26, 2025.
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire launches AI majors
TikTok app open on phone in front of Wisconsin State Capitol. January 26, 2025.
Bouncing back from the TikTok ban: What’s next for UW creators?
More in UW–Madison Campus
Badger Herald archival photo of Lily's Classic.
Lily’s Classic returns to Lake Mendota this Saturday
Lake Mendota. February 8, 2025.
Climate change causes uncertainty surrounding Lily's Classic, other events
Bascom Hall. February 11, 2025.
UW joins lawsuit against NIH funding cuts
The Badger herald archival photo of BCycles. September 7, 2019.
UWPD reports surge in e-bike, e-scooter thefts on campus
Amer Zahr speaking at "An Evening wtih Amer Zahr: Being Arab in America." February 4, 2025.
Takeaways from Palestinian-American author, comedian Amer Zahr's WUD lecture
Bascom Hall. February 6, 2025.
Search for two new UW ombuds begins
Donate to The Badger Herald