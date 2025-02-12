Lily’s Classic returns to Lake Mendota this Saturday

Following last year’s cancellation, the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity of the University of Wisconsin will host the philanthropic event “Lily’s Classic” this Saturday, according to the fraternity’s Instagram page. SAE hosts an annual ice hockey tournament and fundraising event dedicated to epilepsy research and awareness, according to SAE’s UW chapter.

Hosted on frozen Lake Mendota, the event has become a philanthropic tradition for students to gather and watch a four-versus-four “boot-hockey tournament” to benefit the Lily’s Fund for Epilepsy Research. All of the proceeds from this event go directly toward the fund, according to SAE’s UW chapter.

Lily’s Classic initially began over a decade ago through a gift from the Giroux family in honor of their daughter, Lily, according to the Lily’s Fund. The event honors her strength and resilience in her journey with epilepsy.

The event aims to gather students and community members each year to enjoy competing teams in ice hockey and raise money for the Lily’s Fund, according to the SAE chapter. SAE Philanthropy Chair Alex Orman looks forward to bringing the fundraising event back to the UW campus following last year’s cancellation.

“We are just trying to get back in the swing of things,” Orman said. “Last year was a pretty big damper on everything. It affected our fundraising and philanthropy for the Lily’s Fund.”

Following last year’s inclement weather and safety concerns resulting from Lake Mendota’s melting, SAE wants to make this year’s tournament the most impactful, according to the fraternity’s Instagram page. Orman hopes this year’s Lily’s Classic has a successful turnout and exceeds their fundraising expectations.

The tournament isn’t just about hockey, it is about raising awareness for an organization that is dedicated to supporting the community, according to the Lily’s Classic GoFundMe page.

“Lily’s Classic has a huge impact on the community and I think it just brings people together,” Orman said. “We see people in Greek life, we see people out of Greek life, we see visitors from everywhere coming just to have a good time on the ice and watch some boot hockey.”

Lily’s Classic continues to serve as a campus tradition for the UW community, bringing students and visitors together. As SAE works to ensure a safe and successful event, The fraternity hopes to see strong participation and fundraising contributions from attendees this weekend, according to Orman.