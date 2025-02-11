Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

UW joins lawsuit against NIH funding cuts

NIH funding cuts could severely impact future research at UW
by Opal Nicholson
February 11, 2025
Bennett Waara
Bascom Hall. February 11, 2025.

The National Institutes of Health announced in a policy statement Friday, Feb. 7 that it will immediately drop its rate of “indirect cost of research” funding down to 15% for all research institutions in the U.S.

Following NIH’s announcement, the University of Wisconsin released a statement Saturday, Feb. 8 in response to the issued federal directive.

The proposed change to NIH funding — UW’s largest source of federal support — will significantly disrupt vital research activity and delay lifesaving discoveries and cures related to cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes and much more, according to the statement.

Advertisements

These reductions will have an impact on future opportunities for undergraduates, PhD and medical students to engage in research, UW said in the statement.

Medical innovation will be slowed, delaying the creation of new treatments, new technologies and new health workers, according to the statement.

On Monday, UW released a second statement announcing that multiple state attorney generals, including Wisconsin’s Josh Kaul, filed a lawsuit against the NIH directive.

UW contributed information to this legal challenge, describing the potential impacts this directive could have on campus, according to the statement.

UW added to the importance of receiving NIH funds.

Federal funding contributes to a wide variety of critical innovations and discoveries at UW, from weather satellites that save lives during natural disasters to the “UW Solution” that advanced the practice of organ transplantation by extending the viability of human organs, according to the statement.

“These ‘indirect costs’ are not optional expenses,” UW wrote in the statement. “They are both substantial and an absolutely fundamental part of innovative science.”

According to the statement, UW negotiated federal indirect rates for fiscal years 2024-2025 and 2025-2026, ranging from 26%-55.5% percent depending on the nature and location of the work.

If the NIH’s new policy goes into effect, UW’s scientific research budget will be significantly cut.

For updates on these legal cases, UW advises visiting the Federal Labor Relations Authority website.

Any feedback or questions can be emailed to [email protected].

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Badger Herald archival photo of a lab.
First-of-its-kind nanoparticle injection study in pregnant primates produces promising results
A "now renting" sign located on N Henry Street. October 12, 2024.
Mayor Rhodes-Conway, city alders introduce housing package
Wisconsin Cheese Mart on State Street. February 10, 2025.
Local Madison business featured in Super Bowl ad
The Badger herald archival photo of BCycles. September 7, 2019.
UWPD reports surge in e-bike, e-scooter thefts on campus
Wisconsin Supreme Court. February 2, 2025.
The race for the majority: Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election
Amer Zahr speaking at "An Evening wtih Amer Zahr: Being Arab in America." February 4, 2025.
Takeaways from Palestinian-American author, comedian Amer Zahr's WUD lecture
More in UW–Madison Campus
Bascom Hall. February 6, 2025.
Search for two new UW ombuds begins
UW Campus. September 26, 2024.
All-Campus Leadership Conference to offer leadership insights, connections
Actress Marissa Bode speaks at Black History Month Keynote at Memorial Union. February 5, 2025
UW invites Marissa Bode to speak in celebration of Black History Month
Bascom Hall, February 2, 2025.
UW Economics Professor appointed to President’s Council of Economic Advisers
Winter Carnival hosted on Lake Mendota in February 2023 vs. Winter Carnival hosted on Library Mall in February 2024.
Winter Carnival returns to Memorial Union
Tammy Baldwin speaks at an ASM roundtable on the UW campus. November 3, 2023.
Senator Baldwin champions new UW opioid response center
Donate to The Badger Herald