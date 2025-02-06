Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

All-Campus Leadership Conference to offer leadership insights, connections

Keynote speaker Tianna Soto to discuss mental health, student leadership challenges
by Shannon Hare
February 6, 2025
Lizzy Larson
UW Campus. September 26, 2024.

The All-Campus Leadership Conference is returning this spring for a half-day event packed with networking opportunities and leadership development, according to the Wisconsin Involvement Network.

Hosted by the University of Wisconsin Student Leadership Program, this free event offers students of all leadership backgrounds the chance to learn from nationally recognized speakers, engage in dynamic breakout sessions and connect with professionals across multiple industries, according to the Wisconsin Involvement Network.

This year’s conference will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Varsity Hall in Union South, according to the organization’s website.

The ACLC co-chair Elena McCosh expressed excitement about this year’s keynote speaker, Tianna Soto, who is an advocate for mental health and leadership.

Soto plans to talk about mental health, imposter syndrome and balancing leadership, college and extracurriculars.

The highlight of ACLC 2025 is Soto’s keynote presentation, “Presence Over Perfection: Becoming a Healthy, Embodied Leader.”

Soto will address the challenges of student leadership, focusing on mental wellness, stress management and confidence-building, according to the organization’s website.

Attendees will gain tangible strategies for managing stress, perfectionism and “duck syndrome” — the phenomenon where individuals appear calm on the surface while struggling beneath it — along with insights on personal storytelling, strengths for long-term success and becoming a more confident, healthy leader in college and beyond, according to McCosh.

Following the keynote, students can participate in breakout sessions covering a wide range of leadership and professional development topics, according to the organization’s website.

Featured organizations include the Jones Leadership Center, UW Credit Union, Accenture Leadership Center, the Office of Sustainability, MATRIX, Uline and SLP committees, according to McCosh.

“SLP’s mission is to develop effective and essential leadership through comprehensive education and diverse experiences,” McCosh said. “ACLC provides a welcoming space for students to grow their leadership skills, regardless of prior experience.”

ACLC is free and open to all students, offering leadership insights, resume-building opportunities, leadership hours and professional connections, according to the organization’s website.

The event is made possible through sponsorships from the Associated Students of Madison, Uline, UW Credit Union, UW Housing and the Center for Leadership & Involvement.

Additional raffle sponsors include Buffalo Wild Wings, Ian’s Pizza, Turnstyle, Comedy on State and more, according to McCosh.

To RSVP, you can visit the event’s website.

Donate to The Badger Herald