Winter Carnival returns to Memorial Union

The University of Wisconsin’s annual Winter Carnival is returning Feb. 6-9 after last year’s cancellation due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The Memorial Union Terrace will host this weekend-long tradition for students, faculty, community members and visitors, according to The Wisconsin Union.

While last year’s outdoor ice events on Lake Mendota were canceled, this year’s Winter Carnival will host a variety of outdoor activities on the ice for attendees.

The Wisconsin Hoofers student group has been organizing the event since 1940 and has been hosted annually ever since, according to The Wisconsin Union.

With over 30 winter-themed events, the Winter Carnival is a longstanding tradition that hosts seasonal activities over the course of four days, according to The Wisconsin Union.

Hoofer’s Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Sydney Triplett shared her thoughts on the Winter Carnival’s theme of tradition.

“People who are here in Madison might have had a tradition of coming here when they were younger and want to bring their families now,” Triplett said. “So I think as families are growing, if people are moving to Madison, that’ll really help the event to grow.”

There will be opportunities for attendees to participate in a horizontal ice climbing race hosted by the Hoofer Mountaineering Club.

Hoofers will also lead outdoor open ice skating Thursday through Saturday, according to The Wisconsin Union.

On the first day, attendees dressed in flannels can redeem a $1 basket of cheese curds from Der Rathskeller, according to The Wisconsin Union.

The following days of the event will offer a variety of indoor and outdoor activities, such as DIY luminaries, performances by local artists and maple candy making, according to The Wisconsin Union.

Traditional Wisconsonite events like Rail Jam, the Connolly Classic Pond Hockey Tournament and Red Bull Light the Lamp will all return to this year’s Winter Carnival.

“People love tradition, but it can’t be 100% repetitive,” Triplett. “There has to be new opportunities to try things and to get involved.”

According to Triplett, the annual traditions of visiting Lady Liberty on the ice, watching the fireworks above Lake Mendota and sledding with Hoofer ambassadors capture the Wisconsin spirit.

As Memorial Union’s Winter Carnival makes its much-anticipated return, it continues to highlight Wisconsin’s winter traditions for the greater Madison community.