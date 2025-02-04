Senator Baldwin champions new UW opioid response center

In a move to address the opioid crisis, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., recently visited the University of Wisconsin’s newly established Wisconsin Opioid Overdose Response Center, according to the UW School of Pharmacy website.

The center, supported by a $2 million federal grant that Baldwin secured, is set to provide community pharmacies with essential resources to combat opioid overdoses, according to the website.

The WOORC’s primary mission is to support community pharmacies across the state by providing training, resources and support to respond to opioid overdoses, according to the website.

Associate professor of forensic toxicology at the UW School of Pharmacy Heather Barkholtz emphasized the importance of research in addressing the crisis.

“My research mainly focuses on detecting drugs of abuse in biological samples and also understanding impairment in humans of drugs of abuse,” Barkholtz said.

Barkholtz also highlighted a gap in existing knowledge, explaining that the opioid epidemic is defined by the harmful consequences of substance use, with much of the focus being on overdose deaths and mortality rates.

“Historically, we haven’t had a ton of data on non-fatal overdose,” Barkholtz said. “So, there’s a gap in our knowledge of what separates a non-fatal and fatal overdose.”

Securing the $2 million federal grant shows Baldwin’s commitment to combating the opioid epidemic, according to the website.

This funding will enable the WOORC to expand its programs, including the distribution of naloxone kits, educational workshops for pharmacists and community outreach initiatives aimed at prevention and awareness, according to a Wisconsin Department of Health Services press release.

The center’s initiatives align with the goals of the National Opioid Settlement Funds Agreement, emphasizing prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery support services, according to the press release.

To bridge knowledge gaps, researchers at UW collaborate closely with healthcare professionals, Barkholtz explained.

“We work closely with collaborators at emergency departments such as physicians and partners at the Wisconsin DHS [Department of Health Services],” Barkholtz said.

Baldwin’s recent re-election campaign placed significant emphasis on addressing the opioid crisis, countering criticisms from her opponent, Eric Hovde, who had previously attacked her handling of the fentanyl issue, according to the press release.

Despite Hovde’s claims, Baldwin’s role in establishing the WOORC demonstrates her dedication to finding tangible solutions to the crisis, according to the website.

The funding secured for the WOORC will enable the expansion of its programs, increasing the distribution of life-saving naloxone kits, enhancing pharmacist training and broadening community outreach efforts — all aimed at reducing opioid-related fatalities and supporting those affected by the epidemic, according to the website.

The establishment of the WOORC at UW, marks an advancement in Wisconsin’s fight against the opioid epidemic by supporting affected communities across the state.