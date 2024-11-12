Sexual assault reported at UW west campus residence hall

CONTENT WARNING: Discussion of sexual assault. If you have been sexually assaulted, or are not sure, there are several ways to get support. View options on campus through University Health Services.

The University of Wisconsin reported a sexual assault occurring in a west campus student housing residence Sunday, according to a University Crime Warning email sent to UW students Tuesday night.

The incident occurred in the early afternoon hours on Sunday, and the victim and offender reportedly knew each other before the incident, according to the email.

There is currently no active police investigation underway and the incident has not been reported to UW-Madison police, according to the email.

“Sexual assault is never the fault of the victim,” the email said. “Instead, we expect our community members will respect the boundaries of others while creating a safe and respectful community.”

UW prohibits sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, stalking, sexual harassment and sexual exploitation, according to the email. Acts of sexual violence may violate Wisconsin state law and UW’s Sexual Harassment and Sexual Violence policy.

The crime warning was emailed to students in compliance with the federal Clery Act, which requires UW provide campus-area crime information.

Students can report incidents involving sexual assault to UW-Madison police by contacting 608-264-2677. To report a concern directly to UW, students can do so via the Sexual Misconduct Resource and Response Program.

Resources regarding sexual assault:

UHS Survivor Services provides confidential, no-cost victim advocacy, mental health and/or medical support, including

forensic nurse exams available onsite at UHS: [email protected] ; 608-265-5600 (option 3); or self-schedule using the MyUHS app

UHS Survivor Services Crafty Coping and drop-in survivor

support groups

RCC: Sexual Violence Resource Center: (608)-251-7273

Let’s Talk: uhs.wisc.edu/wellness/lets-talk

Room to be Safe: For Queer survivors of violence: (414) 856-LGBT (5428)

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

To report an incident to law enforcement, contact UWPD at 608-264-2677.

To report a concern to the university, contact the Sexual Misconduct Resource and Response Program at https://go.wisc.edu/report

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or 1-800-787-3224