UHS celebrates World Mental Health Day with annual resource fair

Mental Health Services at UHS held their annual Mental Wellbeing Resource Fair today at Library Mall to honor World Mental Health Day, according to the UW Events Calendar.

In addition to information booths detailing the different services offered by UHS, the fair offered pumpkin painting, snacks and the opportunity to create a wellness kit, according to the events calendar.

Associate Director of Campus and Community Engagement at UHS, Brittany Howell, shared some of the goals of the event.

“We do this annually as a collaborative effort to talk about health and well-being for students,” Howell said. “We invite our campus partners and student organizations that have a mental health focus to provide resources to students so that they’re aware of what’s offered on campus.”

This collaboration emphasizes the importance of community involvement in promoting mental health awareness and broadening students’ understanding of mental health care, Howell said.

“Students [should] understand that there is a lot more to mental health in addition to individual counseling,” Howell said.

Located on the seventh floor of 333 East Campus Mall, UHS Mental Health Services provides a range of support options beyond individual counseling, Howell said.

If students want to get connected to more wellbeing workshops, UHS offers “Thrive” workshops to support students’ individualized needs, Howell said.

Among the student organizations present at the fair was Badger Spill, represented by Recruitment Chair Zachary Fernandez.

“We’re a mental health organization and resource where Badgers help Badgers,” Fernandez said. “You submit a spill, a problem you don’t really know what to do with, and you get a response back from an anonymous Badger within 24 to 48 hours.”

Badger Spill provides students with valuable advice and support during challenging times, Fernandez said, adding that students can either seek help or become volunteer supporters themselves.

The UHS website links all the no-cost mental health services available to students, including a chance to join the Mental Health Services Student Advisory Board.

The student advisory board acts as a bridge between students and the administration regarding mental health needs by sharing insights that can improve UHS Mental Health Services resources and services, according to the UHS website.