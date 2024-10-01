Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

Holding History preserves tradition with papermaking event at Library Mall

Community members learn the art, history behind making paper
by Zach Muchhala
October 1, 2024
Bennett Waara
Holding History volunteer and graduate student Kristen Diederichs demonstrates the paper making process to students passing by at Library Mall. October 1, 2024.

Holding History, a University of Wisconsin program focused on the history of media and book arts, hosted a papermaking event today in Library Mall. The event was hosted in collaboration with the Center for Culture, History and Environment and the Nelson Institute.

Several tables were set up with buckets of different colored pulp — the raw material used to make paper — mixed with lake water, according to one event organizer. 

Participants used a mould and deckle to scoop up pulp in an even sheet, let it drip dry for a minute, flip it onto a cloth on the table and press out the remaining water. Some tables offered flowers and string to press between two sheets of paper for decoration.

Advertisements

Hand papermaking was not widely used in the states until the late 70s, when the Friends of Dard Hunter, now North American Hand Papermakers, was created to revive the practice and equipment, Robert Possehl said. 

Making paper by hand is far more environmentally friendly than paper mills, which use harmful chemicals that flow directly into the water supply, Possehl said. 

This event preserves tradition through the materials used to create the paper, according to Possehl. He said each plant used for papermaking produces a different look and feel, with cotton linens being the most popular material in Western traditions. 

The linens used to produce paper are often sourced from old clothes, therefore promoting conservation efforts, Possehl said.

On top of preserving the art of paper making through teaching students and promoting the organization, the event fosters community, according to Possehl. 

“We all have a hand in saving hand papermaking as a discipline,” Possehl said. 

The papers will be used in an exhibit at the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies in the coming months, according to event organizers.

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
The Discovery Building. October 4, 2021.
Faculty of Color Reception celebrates diversity among educational leaders
Chancellor Mnookin and Vice Chancellor Reesor host a roundtable with student journalists on Tuesday. September 10, 2024.
Legislative Council debates UW's potential separation from Universities of Wisconsin
Badger Herald archival photo of solar panels. April 21, 2016.
Clean energy study brings attention to Native American reservation economies
Sold out: Ticket lotteries force empty-handed students to navigate risky reselling networks
Sold out: Ticket lotteries force empty-handed students to navigate risky reselling networks
Bascom Hill. March 8, 2024.
UW-Madison ranked 39 in US News list of national universities
Attendees Mourn Marcellus William's Execution. September 17, 2024.
Wisconsin Black Student Union hosts vigil for Marcellus Williams
More in UW-Madison Campus
Protesters enter fourth day of encampment demonstration on Library Mall. May 2, 2024.
Two students charged for involvement in pro-Palestine encampment
David Maraniss speaks to students at the DeLuca Forum at the Discovery Building. September 25, 2024.
Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Maraniss visits UW as journalist in residence
Study Abroad Fair at Gordon Dining and Event Center. September 24, 2024.
UW Study Abroad Fair encourages inclusion in programs
Students and community members rallying at Library Mall on April 29, 2024.
Students for Justice in Palestine UW challenge Board of Regents on Israel divestment at meeting
Bascom Hall. September 16, 2024.
Grant program awards funding to seven UW startups
333 East Campus Mall. September 13, 2024.
Campus community offers resources, hope during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Donate to The Badger Herald