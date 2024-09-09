Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

Morgridge Center hosts student voting events

Public service organization holding voter registration events Sep. 9 through 13
by Anja Breiehagen
September 9, 2024
Kennedy Slater

Morgridge Center for Public Service is hosting voter registration events this week at various campus event centers. The event centers include Union South, the Red Gym, Grainger Hall, Engineering Hall and other campus buildings. Students can register to vote between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the designated event location of the day. 

University of Wisconsin Professor of Political Science and Director of the Elections Research Center Barry Burden emphasized the importance of the student vote.

“Your vote matters a lot because it can help decide the outcome of statewide elections,” Burden said. “The last two presidential elections in Wisconsin have been decided by about 20,000 votes, so students at UW and other campuses around the state easily could account for the difference between the two presidential candidates.” 

Advertisements

In 2020, UW’s voting rate was higher than the 66% rate of all colleges and universities, measured in a report from the Institute for Democracy & Higher Education. Many initiatives contribute to UW’s voter turnout, like BadgersVote and Campus Vote Project

Wisconsin is one of seven swing states expected to play a pivotal role in the 2024 presidential election, according to U.S. News

To be considered a “swing state,” the state must be a battleground, competitive, a bellwether and have a flippability factor, according to NPR

Both the Harris and Trump campaigns have visited Wisconsin repeatedly in the last few weeks, and are expected to continue their visits, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump visited Mosinee on Saturday, Sep. 7, while Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Tim Walz is visiting Wisconsin again on Friday, Sep. 13.

Burden expects a strong voter turnout from UW students, considering Wisconsin’s role as a battleground state and the differences between the presidential nominees’s policies. 

“The differences between the candidates at the presidential level are pretty stark,” Burden says. “They’re different in every way, their backgrounds, their style of governing, their policy positions, their experiences, really, every aspect of them, so I think students, many of whom are going to be voting for the first time, are really going to take note of that and will get involved.”

Upcoming voter registration events can be found on UW’s event calendarIn addition to voter registration events this week, Union South and Memorial Union are hosting Presidential Debate Watch events from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Tuesday.

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
19 citations, 18 arrests, 47 ejections reported following Saturday’s football game
19 citations, 18 arrests, 47 ejections reported following Saturday’s football game
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz at the Milwaukee rally in the Fiserv Forum. Aug. 20, 2024.
Former Madison residents stick together: Liz, Dick Cheney endorse Harris for president
DNC to fly campaign banner over UW campus Saturday
DNC to fly campaign banner over UW campus Saturday
W Gilman St. blocked off by law enforcement due to Sept. 6, 2024 incident.
Updated: One individual arrested, firearm recovered after downtown Friday night incident
The Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. September 24, 2023.
Washington Monthly ranks UW as top public university
Charlie Kirk on Library Mall. Sep
Charlie Kirk debates UW students in 'You're Being Brainwashed' tour
More in UW-Madison Campus
Library Mall. May 11, 2024.
UWPD investigating Library Mall vandalism incident
Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin speaks at ASM meeting. September 4, 2024.
Mnookin talks student protest, housing at ASM meeting
Chancellor Mnookin hands out Kind bars to students on Bascom Hill. September 4, 2024.
OSAS Staff and Chancellor Mnookin host Be KIND campaign on Bascom Hill
Madison Mayor Satya-Rhodes Conway speaks at Kamala Harris for president press conference in Madison. July 26, 2024.
'Their vote really matters': Mayor Rhodes-Conway talks student voting participation
The Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. September 24, 2023.
Sexual assault reported at UW residence hall
The Badger Herald archival photo of Camp Randall Stadium. March 8, 2021.
Sexual assualt reported at UW football game
Donate to The Badger Herald