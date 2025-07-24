UWPD investigates aggravated assault at Memorial Union Terrace

University of Wisconsin students were notified via email Thursday morning of an aggravated assault that occurred on Wednesday at about 8:45 p.m. at the Memorial Union Terrace.

The UW-Madison Police Department was notified of a disturbance involving seven to 10 juveniles at the Terrace. An investigation found that the juveniles consisted of two groups and the incident was sparked by an altercation between them on State Street earlier that day, according to UWPD’s incident report.

One group arrived at the Terrace followed shortly by the other group at which point the conflict began. According to UWPD, one individual used pepper spray on other members of the group, and at least one other individual punched another group member.

Officers arrived at the scene to identify victims and issue citations to one group member for disorderly conduct, underage alcohol consumption and assaultive behavior. UWPD is still looking for two additional suspects — one of whom deployed the pepper spray.

The members of the group who were pepper-sprayed declined medical treatment but UWPD officers assisted with decontamination.

No other Terrace guests were harmed during the incident.

Individuals with relevant information of the assault are encouraged to share it with UWPD by calling (608) 264-2677. Individuals are also encouraged to download the BadgerSAFE app, where tips can also be reported.

Resources regarding campus safety: