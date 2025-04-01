Individual arrested after driving Cybertruck across Library Mall, shattering glass objects

At approximately 7:15 p.m., an individual who was identified as male was seen proclaiming he was voting for Wisconsin Supreme Court conservative candidate Brad Schimel and encouraging others to do so in front of the University Club, according to College Democrats volunteer Thomas Erwin, who was volunteering on Library Mall at the time.

After leaving the area, the individual returned about 10 minutes later driving a Tesla Cybertruck from Langdon Street and across Library Mall before parking in the center, Erwin said. The individual then removed glass objects from the trunk of the vehicle, throwing them in the air so they shattered on the pavement.

Nobody was injured. Police arrived on the scene and the individual was arrested, according to Erwin.

Library Mall is located near Memorial Union and the Chazen Museum of Art, both polling places on the University of Wisconsin campus during elections.

Wisconsin State Assembly 76th District Rep. Francesca Hong addressed the incident in a post on X.

“Cybertruck driver came onto campus grounds, threw drug paraphernalia everywhere screaming free weed,” Hong wrote in the post.