Sexual assault reported at UW residence hall

CONTENT WARNING: Discussion of sexual assault. If you have been sexually assaulted, or are not sure, there are several ways to get support. View options on campus through University Health Services.

A sexual assault was reported to have taken place at a University of Wisconsin west campus residence hall Sunday at approximately 1:00 a.m., according to an email sent from the university to students Tuesday.

The email said the victim and offender reportedly knew each other before the assault, and that the incident was not reported to the UW-Madison Police Department — there is no active police investigation at this time.

Advertisements

“Sexual assault is never the fault of the victim,” the email to UW students said. “Instead, we expect our community members will respect the boundaries of others while creating a safe and respectful community.”

In the email, the university encouraged students who have experienced sexual violence or harassment to reach out to UHS for campus and community resources. Further, students can contact UWPD or the Sexual Misconduct Resource and Response Program to report an incident.

The crime warning was emailed to students in compliance with the federal Clery Act, which requires UW provide campus-area crime information.

Those with information or videos related to the assault can contact UWPD’s non-emergency line at (608) 264-2677.

Resources regarding sexual assault:

UHS Survivor Services: [email protected], 608-265-5600 ext 3

www.uhs.wisc.edu/survivor/ Self-schedule using Starfish app

RCC: Sexual Violence Resource Center: (608)-251-7273

Let’s Talk: uhs.wisc.edu/wellness/lets-talk

Room to be Safe: For Queer survivors of violence: (414) 856-LGBT (5428)

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

To report an incident to law enforcement, contact UWPD at 608-264-2677.

To report a concern to the university, contact the Sexual Misconduct Resource and Response Program at https://go.wisc.edu/report

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or 1-800-787-3224