Lecture highlights how wildlife, humans can coexist in urban environments

The Illumination Discovery Hub at the University of Wisconsin held their monthly academic lecture, Crossroads of Ideas, Nov. 12. The theme for November’s lecture was Living and Learning with Animals.

The event began with professor and extension specialist in the UW Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology David Drake discussing the relationship between humans and wildlife in urban areas.

There are many species that live in urban areas, where approximately 70% of people living in the U.S. reside — this causes many interactions with animals living in urban areas, Drake said. There can be interactions with common animals such as mammals and birds, but also animals such as mountain lions or alligators depending on the region of the country.

“Where we live is where we recreate. [The] vast majority of interactions with wildlife is where we live. They are mostly mammals and birds,” Drake said.

Advertisements

Two scales of solutions are required to manage the relationship in cities of human and wildlife — micro and macro level intervention, Drake said.

Micro intervention highlights the importance of human behavior for the relationship with wildlife. For example, people need to go into nature and learn how to coexist and haze, an action of freezing an animal’s behavior in the wild and reinforcing social norms, Drake said.

Macro intervention requires work between urban planners and ecologists to provide both humans and wildlife with adequate spaces to live their lives across a city. Drake said large cities in the U.S., such as Boston, Minneapolis and Cleveland are doing well with intervention.

“Greenspaces in rings that connect across the city [benefit wildlife]. However, we will still see interactions from wildlife because we are in their habitat and also possess resources like food,” Drake said.

Further, Clinical Assistant Professor in Animal Behavior at Carroll University Mindy Waite discussed the relationships humans have with domesticated animals, specifically dogs.

Waite discussed two key differences between wild and domesticated animals. These differences are being genetically made to like and dislike certain things and preferring different types of reinforcement for behavior, Waite said.

“Dogs like food most to reinforce their behavior. Then, petting. While a wolf may not and instead prefer food,” Waite said.

Waite also highlighted a major similarity between wildlife and domesticated animals. Both like to be in an environment that allows them to have choice, Waite said.

Choice could be in the form of getting to do something they need to live such as physical exercise or access to water, but also the ability to oppose tasks such as clipping their nails. At times it can be hard for us to see what a dog’s choice is, Waite said.

“It’s really hard for us to hear [dogs],” Waite said “…they don’t have a voice in decisions.”

Those who are interested in learning more about Crossroads of Ideas lectures or events that the Illumination Discovery Hub organizes can find more information on the Illumination Discovery Hub website.