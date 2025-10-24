UW School of Pharmacy unveils new integrated course approach

The University of Wisconsin’s School of Pharmacy ranks amongst the best in the nation.

But, it also recognizes that healthcare — specifically the pharmaceutical landscape — is constantly changing, and by intersecting science and practitioner skills, students will be prepared for future change, professor of pharmaceutical sciences and Associate Dean for Academics Affairs in the School of Pharmacy Melgardt De Villiers said.

The UW School of Pharmacy is modifying its curriculum to integrate science and real-world healthcare application into their courses. These changes aim to build confidence in students as they gain pharmaceutical experiences, according to De Villiers.

“The whole landscape for pharmacy is changing and evolving all the time,” De Villiers said. “We had to bring a new concept [to our curriculum].”

There are two major aspects of its curriculum that students in the School of Pharmacy learn. First there is pharmacology — the basic science of how specific drugs work — and the second is pharmacotherapy — the integration of patient information to determine the most effective type of drug therapy, according to associate professor and director of graduate studies in the pharmaceutical sciences graduate program Lara Collier.

These courses were previously separate, but will now be integrated in an effort to make the information complement each other more effectively. The hope is to provide students with a better understanding of what the day-to-day of their job may be, Collier said.

“Historically, we taught pharmacology in a separate course from pharmacotherapy,” Collier said. “[We thought] if we could bring it together in one course, that could help with student learning of the material and real world application.”

Despite the eagerness to bring pharmacology and pharmacotherapy together, the process to approve the curriculum changes includes many steps in course design and development, according to Collier.

The idea of the first integrated course, set to begin in Spring of 2026, started floating around at faculty meetings over a year ago, Collier said.

The process is extensive and requires a careful understanding of each course and its curriculum. Since then, each section of the course has allocated its own meeting. After finalizing learning objectives and the syllabi, it was then sent off to various committees at UW, Collier said.

“It had to go through our internal approval process around the beginning of the semester — then to the campus curriculum committee for approval,” Collier said.

The School of Pharmacy leadership wants to keep improving their courses through collaboration and evaluation. To foster the best student experience possible, both collaboration and evaluation need to occur inside the pharmacy school and out to other departments across campus, according to De Villiers.

Over the summer, five of the 30 faculty members in the School of Pharmacy attended a conference at UW’s Center for Teaching, Learning and Mentoring. The conference focused broadly on course design. Throughout the conference, the participants learned about how to make Canvas courses more interactive for students, incorporate consistent grading schemes and facilitate active learning opportunities in the classroom, according to Collier.

“[We] worked over the summer to think about aspects of these courses and how we could apply and how that could look to integrate into aspects of student learning,” Collier said.

There was extensive collaboration before rolling out the course, and that collaboration will continue as the course runs in the spring. Evaluation will take place throughout the course and into the summer, according to De Villiers.

Assessment of the new course will happen internally at the School of Pharmacy, and with campus partners like the CTLM. Students will also provide feedback to faculty throughout the entirety of the course. After the semester, faculty will resume their work on improving the course, De Villiers said.

“Then during the summer, we’ll tweak the course so it’s adjusted and that will be it,” De Villiers said.

This new integrated course creates the foundation of both pharmacology and pharmacotherapy for students in the first year of pharmacy school. Students who are not in their first year will still experience an integrated curriculum approach to their courses, Collier said.

Previously, there were three pharmacology courses and four pharmacotherapy courses. Now, the faculty is creating a total of nine integrated courses that include material from both the pharmacology and pharmacotherapy sides, according to Collier. This allows for students to gain a better understanding sooner than if concepts were introduced separately, like in the current system.

Student feedback post COVID-19 pandemic is driving the faculty to improve the program, despite student performance in the course remaining high, De Villiers said.

“They are phenomenal, but we are just trying to make their [students’] experience a little bit better,” De Villiers said.