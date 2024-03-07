Madison Fire Department announces two-year internship program

The Madison Fire Department announced a new internship program Thursday aimed at diversifying the public safety workforce, according to a press release.

The program is seeking individuals from historically underrepresented communities to participate in the two-year grant-funded program, according to the release.

The program is based on a 40-hour work week including class instruction, training at the fire station, administrative work and shadowing of Madison Fire Department staff. Participants will receive a livable wage throughout the duration of the internship, plus an associate’s degree from Madison College and placement on a hiring eligibility list for the fire department once participants have completed the program, according to the press release.

The purpose of the internship is to create a department reflective of the community it serves, Fire Chief Chris Carbon said in an interview with The Badger Herald.

“We’re hoping to improve access, improve ideas, and just find anybody who, once presented with this idea, has an open mind and considers the opportunity that going through this internship might bring their background and perspective, and help us become a better department,” Carbon said.

The program will be set up in quarters, with each quarter focused on a different set of criteria, Carbon said. As participants advance through the program, they will acquire new skills, including advanced engine and ladder work. Eventually, interns will accompany firefighters on calls, Carbon said.

Participants will receive support from leadership and administration, in addition to a designated firefighter mentor at the station. The mentor will work with interns through daily and quarterly criteria during the duration of the program, Carbon said.

The fire department and University of Wisconsin assistant emergency medicine professor Dr. Michael Spigner will evaluate the success of the program to determine what areas need improvement moving forward, Carbon said.

Ultimately, success will be measured by the completion rate of the program, educational success and effective mentorship, Carbon said.

“At the end of this, we want to ensure that our goals for increasing economic stability and providing the jobs that we intend to — in serving the community and being community-based — come to fruition as well,” Carbon said.

The Madison Fire Department hopes to continue the program into perpetuity and increase the number of participants every year, Carbon said.

Applications for the internship program will be open March 13 through March 27 with an anticipated start date of June 2024, according to the press release. The fire department encourages anyone 18 years of age or older with a high school diploma or GED to apply.