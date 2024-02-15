Lilly’s Classic fundraising event cancellation sparks climate change discussion with UW experts

In a recent Instagram post, Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at the University of Wisconsin announced the cancellation of Lily’s Classic 10th annual fundraiser, which occurs every February.

Recent warm weather has made ice conditions on Lake Mendota too risky to hold their annual boot hockey tournament, according to the Instagram post. SAE still plans to raise funds to support epilepsy research despite the event’s cancellation — their GoFundMe page will remain open for those who wish to donate.

Similarly, the Wisconsin Union canceled its annual Winter Carnival’s ice-based activities this year because of the warm weather, opting to hold the events on land instead.

UW professor of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences Jonathan Martin said municipalities across Wisconsin are vulnerable to both economic and environmental struggles when warm weather comes early in the year.

“It costs communities and businesses a lot of money in our state when winter fails the way that it has this year,” Martin said.

UW professor and Department of Geography Chair Jack Williams said that the northern tourism industry has suffered due to the loss of snow, which affects winter recreational activities. Industries, activities, and economies in northern Wisconsin depend heavily on winter recreation, according to Williams. Some rental businesses are losing up to $10,000 a day, according to Lake Geneva News.

Further, ice helps maintain cool weather, as it reflects sunlight away — with less ice formation and a shortened snow season, less light is refracted, amplifying warming, Williams said.

“In the Arctic, people call it polar amplification, but it can happen in places like Wisconsin too,” Williams said.

Martin said the entire northern hemisphere is warmer than usual this winter — Wisconsin alone has had temperatures eight degrees higher than average since Dec. 1.

The northern hemisphere has experiencing the fourth warmest winter recorded in the last 76 years, and has high potential of becoming the warmest ever by the end of February.

“There’s no reason to expect that our winters are going to start to get more intense, more negative, [or] more cold … We’re not going to go back to the old days in the 1920s and 30s, where you could count on measurable snow on the ground from the first of December until almost the first of April,” Martin said.

Williams encourages students to use concerns over warm weather this year to learn more about climate change, in order to inform them on how to address the issue.

Taking courses in climate change policy, climate science and other related fields is a great way for interested students to make the most of their time at UW, Williams said.

“This is an incredible chance to learn about all aspects of the policy dimensions of climate change, new energy solutions, [and] the physical science of climate change,” Williams said. “One of the great opportunities about being a student here is a chance to take these kinds of courses.”