RecWell encourages body positivity, inclusive recreation spaces through new initiatives

University of Wisconsin Recreation and Wellbeing recently posted signs with messages such as “You are powerful” in recreational spaces across campus. The signage is designed to encourage body positivity, and is part of a larger campaign run by RecWell to support all students on campus regardless of identity, according to RecWell Associate Director of Marketing and Communications Sarah Barnes.

The campaign started at the beginning of the Spring 2024 semester. As many students return to college campuses after the new year, they have resolutions that might include working out more often, according to Barnes.

This semester, RecWell spaces have hit new attendance records with nearly 10,000 visits a day, Barnes said.

Due to the increased engagement this semester, it was a chance for RecWell to recognize and emphasize the importance of health and well-being, Barnes said. But, they also wanted to ensure everyone knew they belonged in Rec Well spaces.

“For us, it’s important that people see that they belong in our spaces, regardless of what their body looks like, regardless of what their gender identity is, regardless of what their body makeup is,” Barnes said. “This is a space where you are allowed to live well at your own pace and you are allowed to be accepted as who you are.”

This campaign was especially important to the students who work in the RecWell marketing and communications department, according to Barnes. Their goal was to create a space where everyone felt welcomed and accepted, no matter their experience level.

During a rebranding campaign in 2018, Rec Well changed their name from Rec Sports to Recreation and Wellbeing to be more accessible to all students and encourage engagement, not just traditional athletes, according to a then-released statement. Further, the rebranding celebrates individuality and acceptance in these spaces, according to Barnes.

RecWell posted a blog Tuesday encouraging people to end negative body talk. This is part of the campaign RecWell is working on this semester, Barnes said. There is also a Nutrition Education department to empower and educate students to properly fuel their bodies through food.

RecWell has worked to evolve and adapt to UW students through the addition of non-traditional recreational spaces in the Bakke Recreation and Wellbeing Center, such as the e-sports room, meditation suite, nap pods and free equipment orientations. The redesign of RecWell spaces allows students to find a place they can connect with and feel comfortable in, Barnes said.

“We want to try to reach people that haven’t felt comfortable in our spaces to say you are enough, you are allowed to take up space, you are perfect the way that you are and come and find a place to connect,” Barnes said.

RecWell wants to continue to encourage people to be active in a way that makes them comfortable through initiatives on Active Badger Day, Barnes said. Activities for Active Badger Day include LGBTQ+ affirming yoga, workshops on staying active year-round and an injury prevention clinic for musicians. These events will continue throughout the day and can be found on Rec Well’s website.