Proposed bill would increase electric vehicle charging options around state

State Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) and Rep. Nancy VanderMeer (R-Tomah) introduced legislation Tuesday that would enable private businesses to own and provide electric vehicle charging services, according to a press release.

The retailing of EV charging stations would enable the state of Wisconsin to make use of up to $78 million in federal funding made available to private businesses, including local gas stations and convenience stores to construct charging stations along main travel routes throughout the state. The bill would establish differing regulations for charging stations depending on whether they’re in the private or public sector, according to the press release.

The bill’s passing would bolster the state’s economy, bringing benefits to both residents and businesses, according to RENEW Wisconsin Director of Government Affairs Beata Wierzba.

Giving Tuesday is celebrated across the nationToday, individuals across the world celebrated Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday began in 2012 when New York’s 92nd Street Y and Read…

“We believe there will be job creation, and we believe there will be economic impact for the better,” Wierzba said. “Where both tourism and other activities will take place because of that, EV drivers would come into the state and spend more money because that infrastructure is going to be there for them to travel through here. Whereas right now, if you don’t have enough stations, people are less likely to come to Wisconsin.”

From an environmental perspective, the bill will contribute towards sustainability efforts by creating an incentive for drivers to make the switch from purchasing fossil fuel burning vehicles to electric alternatives, which is conducive for both a cleaner environment and economy, Wierzba said.

The bill is currently in the circulation phase, which means other legislators can sign the bill as co-authors to pledge their support of the initiative.

The bill will be introduced to the Wisconsin State Senate in December.