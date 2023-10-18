Wisconsin Division of Safety and Protection Services improves drug monitoring program

Content warning: This story contains mention of addiction and drug use. For help, please call the confidential referral hotline, 1-800-622-HELP, or view options on campus through University Health Services.

The Wisconsin Division of Safety and Protection Services announced changes and improvements to the Wisconsin Prescription Drug Monitoring Program in culmination of a three year project, according to a press release.

The WPDMP is a resource to help combat current prescription substance abuse in Wisconsin. The program provides healthcare professionals with beneficial information pertaining to monitored prescription drugs dispensed throughout the state, according to the WPDMP website.

The improvements went live Oct. 15, according to the press release. WDSPS Division Administrator Sarah Barry said the updates will streamline the monitoring process.

“One of our goals is to improve the integration between electronic health records and the prescription drug monitoring database so that there’s more of a seamless relationship,” Barry said. “This will certainly help providers by speeding up the time it takes to process dispensing records, making it more efficient for them.”

Utilizers of WPDMP will also benefit from a new and improved website design and interface, Barry said.

The improved interface will serve healthcare providers by allowing them to reconfigure their own patient reports, giving them the ability to prioritize information most useful to their clinical practices and treatment decisions.

The enhanced program also provides updated patient matching capabilities, allowing for a substantial reduction of instances of falsely merged or separated patient records. If they do occur, falsely matched patient records will be addressed and rectified in a much more timely manner, according to the press release.

Through these enhancements, WPDMP hopes to optimize the ability of pharmacies, healthcare professionals, law enforcement agencies and public health officials to work amongst each other to reduce the misuse, abuse and diversion of monitored prescription drugs in Wisconsin, the press release said.

Recovery resources:

Hotlines:

National Overdose Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-484-3731

Safe Communities 24/7 Recovery Hotline: 608-228-1278

University Health Services 24-hour crisis intervention: 608-265-5600

Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Hotline: 211

Additional recovery resources:

Badger Recovery, a program for students in or considering recovery from substance use: [email protected]

Behavioral Health Resource Center of Dane County for treatment and recovery resources: 608-267-2244

End Overdose online Opioid Overdose Response Training: endoverdose.net/professional-training