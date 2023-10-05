LOUD to host celebration honoring local Latino leaders

Event will feature six portraits of Latino community leaders this Saturday

Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development will hosting its first annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Overture Center for the Arts.

LOUD, a statewide Latino arts organization, focuses on regional arts to promote Latino culture through music, visual arts and dance performances, LOUD Founder and Director Oscar Mireles said.

This celebration will honor six long-standing community leaders who have recently retired, Mireles said.

LOUD will display six six-foot-tall paintings, each depicting one of the event’s honorees, Mireles said. Each painting will be done by a local artist.

“[The people being honored are] a mix of people who are doing really good things,” Mireles said. “… You try to leave a legacy of impact and community involvement. Unfortunately, [Latino] society is out of sight, out of mind.”

One of the six individuals being honored is Ricardo Gonzalez. Gonzalez owned the Cardinal Bar, which was a popular meeting place for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ activists, which closed in 2017 according to the Wisconsin LGBT History Project.

Gonzalez is originally from Camaguey, Cuba. As a Madison alder, Gonzalez helped make Camaguey one of Madison’s first Sister Cities, Mireles said. According to the City of Madison, Sister Cities are a way to learn more about other cultures and to provide a way to exchange ideas and viewpoints between those cities.

According to the Wisconsin LGBT History Project, Gonzalez is also the first openly gay Latino man in political office in the U.S.

Mireles said the others being honored are Madison Area Technical College South Goodman Campus educator and advocate Maria Bañuelos, retired UW system Senior Policy Advisor and Latino Education Council President Salvador Carranza, United Way Migrant Opportunities Chair Ben Obregon, former Centro Hispano of Dane County Executive Director Lucia Nunez and Spanish Center of Racine, Kenosha and Walworth Counties Director Anita Herrera will also be honored at the event. Herrera passed away in 2019, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Mireles said the paintings, which will be on display in the Arts Rotunda Gallery are so large they can be seen from the street.

“The arts are a way for people to begin to immerse themselves in other cultures,” Mireles said. “And while you might not understand the language, you might not understand some of the history and origin. When people go to these events it is a way to open some doors for them. They can embrace different cultures … I think the more we learn about other people, the better person we become.”

Mariachi Herencia de México will perform after the event at 7 p.m. according to a press release sent to The Badger Herald. In addition to this celebration, LOUD also hosts an annual Día de los Muertos event and the Latino Art Fair in partnership with the Latino Chamber of Commerce, Mireles said.