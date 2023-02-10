The Disability Cultural Center officially opened a community space in the McBurney Disability Resource Center Monday, according to a flier from the event.

McBurney Disability Resource Center director Mari Magler said the center was created by a coalition of students last year and while the space is now open for students, the details are still being ironed out.

“I think one of the important distinctions that we’re trying to continue to make for now is that it’s still a work in progress,” Magler said. “The space opened officially, and we’re so excited to welcome students in Monday through Friday, but the work that has gone into creating the Disability Cultural Center is still a work in progress.”

DCC student intern Amal Khan said this initiative provides a space for students with disabilities to connect with others in similar cultural situations, especially when there is often a stigma around disabilities as a whole.

The DCC provides a space for students navigating school and other identities like race, religion or sexuality, Khan said.

“I think a key part of the cultural center is that it provides you a space and a thinking process to understand how to bring all those identities together,” Khan said.

The DCC is within the McBurney Center but differs from typical McBurney responsibilities. While the McBurney Center focuses on equitable access and accommodates students on an individual level, it previously did not have a system for cultural support, Magler said.

The DCC is currently in the McBurney Center and is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday, and interns will be in the space as a full-time program coordinator is hired, Magler said.

Students can contact [email protected] with any questions, comments or accommodation requests.